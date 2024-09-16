76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jessica Gunning Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series For Playing Martha In Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning, known for her role as Martha in Baby Reindeer, won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie at the 76th Emmy Awards, currently underway at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This win marked the first of 11 nominations for the hit Netflix series on Sunday.

“I honestly feel like I’m going to wake up any minute now. This whole thing has been a dream,” Gunning said during her acceptance speech after triumphing over fellow nominees Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Nava Mau (from her own show), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country).

“I am so incredibly proud to be part of Baby Reindeer. So, I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me, really,” the actress continued in her acceptance speech, thanking the show’s creator and star, Richard Gadd. “I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time. So I’m going to sing,” she jested, before adding, “I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or this. So, thank you.”

In Baby Reindeer, Gunning portrays a stalker who becomes infatuated with bartender and comedian Donny (played by Gadd) after he offers her a cup of tea during her downtime. The show, which premiered in April, quickly became a Netflix sensation, securing a spot in the platform's Top 10.

With a 17-year career in showbiz, Gunning has previously appeared in Matthew Warchus’s Pride and Stephen Merchant’s series The Outlaws.

Presenters at the 76th Emmys include Kristen Wiig, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Lily Gladstone, Matt Bomer, Colin Farrell, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, George Lopez, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jean Smart, and John Leguizamo. Television’s most prestigious night is being hosted by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy this year.

