Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20 two years after their Georgia wedding. In her filing, Lopez has denied spousal support and requested the judge to refuse Ben Affleck the same.

According to Variety, Lopez filed for divorce formally on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the L.A. County Superior Court. She listed April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.

Amid the couple's divorce there were reports the separation has affected Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner's relationship with her current partner John Miller.

According to a source, despite Jennifer Lopez's divorce with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship is still going strong. The source told to PEOPLE, “She's happy with John.”

According to reports, Affleck and Garner were spotted returning to Los Angeles a few hours prior to Lopez's filing, which happened on the second anniversary of their Georgian wedding. This was after they had brought their eldest daughter Violet to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for college.

Shortly after Garner and Affleck's divorce was finalized in October 2018, Miller, a businessman and Garner started dating. Despite not officially filing for divorce until April 2017, the former couple were married from 2009 until June 2015, when they stated their intention to separate.

Following the end of Affleck and Garner's 2018 divorce, it was rumored that Garner was dating again and in a matter of weeks, it was confirmed that she was seeing Miller.

Garner and Affleck, together share three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Miller was married to violinist Caroline Campbell before he started dating Garner. The two separated in 2011 after six years of marriage. The ex-couple share two kids together.

They didn't even pose for a photo together on the red carpet when Miller showed up to Garner's Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me launch in April 2023.

