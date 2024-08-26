Is Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Actually Filmed In Rome? Details Inside

Emily has packed her bag for another European adventure in the second part of season 4, and this time, it's Rome. *Spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris Part 1* We finally see Emily and Gabriel in a full-fledged relationship, from romantic terrace dates to secret parties. However, their love life won’t be smooth sailing, with two secrets looming over their heads.

Camille was expecting a baby with Gabriel, but it turns out it was a false alarm, and the former is not pregnant. It could be a roadblock cleared for Emily and Gabriel to devote more time to each other, but Camille might hide the secret a little longer and continue to be a third wheel.

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 4 part 2 on Monday, August 26. It hints at a whole new adventure awaiting Emily and possibly another love interest.

“Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of,” a press release says. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest…and a new city.”

More drama and complications will ensue in the second part, but in a new location! It’s been known for quite some time that the second half of the fourth season is filmed in Rome. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lily Collins, who plays Emily, spoke about the “amazing” shooting experience.

“Rome was so amazing. It was the most special way for us to end this season with the crew because it felt like a holiday.” She also talked about the “warm and welcoming” culture inscribed in its streets and praised its “wonderful” food.

“It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you’re still in Europe and you’re still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you’re getting to experience a different part of history which was really fun,” she added.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.