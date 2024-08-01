Joel Kinnaman Must Protect the Deaf Sandra Mae Frank From Her Killers in the Silent Hour Trailer; Watch

Republic Pictures has released the official trailer for The Silent Hour, a crime thriller directed by Brad Anderson, known for movies like The Machinist and The Call. The film is set to premiere in select theaters and on video-on-demand (VOD) on October 11, 2024. It hasn't been shown at any festivals so far.

Watch the trailer below:

The story revolves around Boston Detective Frank Shaw, played by Joel Kinnaman. After an injury leaves him with permanent hearing loss, Shaw returns to duty and takes on the role of an interpreter for the police department. His main task is to protect Ava, a deaf woman portrayed by Sandra Mae Frank, who has witnessed a brutal gang murder.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Boston Detective Frank Shaw returns to duty after a career-altering injury leaves him with permanent hearing loss. Tasked with interpreting for Ava Fremont, a deaf witness to a brutal gang murder, they find themselves cornered in a soon-to-be-condemned apartment building when the killers return to eliminate her."

It further read, "Cut off from the outside world, these two strangers must lean on each other to outsmart killers they can't hear coming for their only hope of making it out alive."

Mekhi Phifer plays the villain in the film, while Mark Strong appears as Shaw's partner. The movie is produced by AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures, with Brad Anderson, known for films like The Machinist and The Call, directing.

Joel Kinnaman is known for his roles in both movies and TV shows. He first gained attention in Sweden with the Easy Money series and the Johan Falk franchise. In Hollywood, he is recognized for playing Alex Murphy in the RoboCop reboot and Detective Stephen Holder in The Killing.

This is Kinnaman’s newest action thriller after appearing in last year’s Sympathy for the Devil with Nicolas Cage and John Woo’s Silent Night. The Suicide Squad star is set to appear next in the thriller film Ice Fall, alongside Cara Jade Myers from Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Silent Hour will be available in select US theaters and on VOD starting October 11, 2024.

