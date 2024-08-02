John Mayer Reveals He Is Learning to Play Dead Songs with One Less Finger After Injury; See PIC

It seems that John Mayer is facing some challenges! Recently, there have been reports about an incident involving his index finger and a truck door, which may have rendered it unusable for a while. The musician took to Instagram to share a photo of his bandaged finger, mentioning in the caption that he will only have three functional fingers to use during his upcoming shows with Dead & Company.

He also penned a long note where he said that while his index finger will take time to heal, he will have to practice guitar using the other three fingers. Dead & Company are in Las Vegas for their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere, ending on Aug. 10. With six shows left, John Mayer must adjust to playing with three working fingers and learn a new setlist each night.

“I’ve always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it’s my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I’m sorry for the misadventure here,” said Mayer, who has been part of the band since 2015.

John went on to note that his guitar playing may sound a little different to fans until his finger fully heals. In response to his detailed post musician May Erlewine posted, "I'm sorry! I hope you heal quickly and without consequence. Maybe some new shapes to inspire new songs are the gift."

Advertisement

The band has 5 shows left after which the musician can rest and let his finger heal. Besides playing In the band Dead & Company, Mayer has surpassed expectations not only as a solo artist, guitar player, and songwriter but also as a prominent collaborator, the front-man of a searing blues trio, and most recently, as a producer. In 2001, he made his acclaimed debut with Room for Squares, followed by Heavier Things in 2003.

After the residency ends, it’s uncertain when Dead & Company will perform jointly again. They completed their "final tour" in 2023 but returned to Vegas, stating that a residency isn't technically touring since the shows are in the same place each night.

“We will play shows—I have to believe that we love this music so much we’re gonna play the shows,” Mayer said on Watch What Happens Live in October 2023. “We just are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future. But everyone has it in their hearts to keep playing.”

Advertisement

Just like any other injury in humans, this is not the first time the musician has encountered a setback in his career. Previously, he told Rolling Stone that two surgeries on his vocal cords (the most recent in August 2012) have changed the texture of his voice forever.

“I don’t have the projection. My laugh changed. The way I used to laugh is kind of like that ‘I’m embarrassed,’ high-pitched laugh. I don’t really laugh that way anymore. I’ve found new ways around everything—new ways to talk, new ways to laugh,” he added.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift's The Manuscript From TTPD Album About Jake Gyllenhaal Or John Mayer? Here's What Fans Think

John Mayer Fires Back As His Friendship With Andy Cohen Comes Into Question Again; Deets Inside