'You Wished You Had More': John Mayer and Billy Joel Admit They Always Wanted to 'Sing Like Somebody Else'; DEETS

Billy Joel and John Mayer have been in the industry long enough to be called veterans, but as per the musicians, even after all these years, the duo isn't satisfied with their craft. To celebrate one year of his podcast, Life With John Mayer, there's a new series being added to the show, called How' Life. In a sneak peek of the debut episode of the series, the singer interviewed legendary Billy Joel.

The 47-year-old asked if Joel would've liked to do something in his career that he wasn't able to when it came to writing and singing, saying he wished he could've come up with Sting's iconic hit. He said, "Like, I wish I could sing, I wish I could have written 'If You Love Somebody Set Them Free." He continued, "I know it's a strange thing to say you wished you had more when you have so many songs you've written that were incredible, but did you ever feel like, 'Ah if I only had a couple more notes I'd be able to get that out?'"

Piano Man singer admitted, "I always wanted to sing like somebody else", revealing he never liked his voice. Whenever Joel would try to record a new song, he'd always think something was lacking. He explained, "I would go in the studio and do a recording and I'd come back in the control room and listen, 'Oh God, it's that guy.' I'm always disappointed no matter how good I thought the writing was, I never liked my own voice." He went as far as to say that he "always wanted to sound like somebody else."

Advertisement

The musicians went on to talk about how during the live shows, something as small as an audience member leaving, could get to them. Waiting on the World to Change singer joked sometimes he would see someone getting up to leave before the encore, and his impulse was to announce a performance from a surprise guest to "make them angry."

He revealed he wanted to find a way to "make them stay."

The full 1st episode of the series will come out on November 28th on SiriusXM.

ALSO READ: Billy Joel Bids Goodbye To The Madison Square Garden On The 150th Show; Accompanied By His Daughters