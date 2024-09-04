‘Anyone That Is...’: Katy Perry Reveals She Is No Longer Attracted To THIS Type Of Partners

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Iconic pop singer, songwriter, and judge Katy Perry is not only a strong, determined, and hardworking artist who has expertly navigated her career to achieve the fame she enjoys today, but she has also been clear about the type of men she no longer finds pleasing in her personal life.

The 39-year-old singer, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom and shares a life with him, discussed various aspects of her love life in a preview for her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released on September 4.

When host Alex Cooper asked Perry whether she has "a type," she smiled and responded, "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists." When asked about some major red flags that she would never tolerate in a guy, she mentioned a few key signs that all young girls reading this article should take note of.

"Anyone who is constantly changing the goalposts or pulling the rug out from under you emotionally is not worth it," said Perry. She added that men who make grandiose claims about knowing you better than you know yourself, or who fail to support or help you, are the ones to avoid.

Perry mentioned that she has always valued the simplest gestures of love. She told Host Cooper that she doesn’t desire extravagant gifts like a red Ferrari—something she can afford herself—but instead finds her love language in everyday actions like doing the dishes and helping around the house.

She also joked that if her partner helped her keep the house tidy and pitch in with daily chores, she’d be willing to reward him with anything he wanted, even playful or intimate gestures. Host Cooper burst out laughing after her comment, according to PEOPLE.

The former American Idol judge didn't name any names in the preview clip, but she previously dated John Mayer and married Russell Brand in 2010 before the comedian filed for divorce in late 2011.

Then, love found her again when she made her relationship official with Orlando Bloom in 2016, before calling it off in 2017. However, as fate would have it, they rekindled their romance and made their red-carpet debut at the September 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

The couple got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their first daughter together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Perry's track titled Woman's World from her upcoming seventh studio album, 143, was released by Capitol Records alongside a concurrent music video on July 11, 2024, as the lead single from the album.

Alas, the track received rotten reviews and controversy after the pop star was called a “hypocrite” for collaborating with Dr Luke who was involved in a major controversy with singer Kesha.

Critics claimed that the message of feminism in the song seemed disingenuous, given Dr. Luke's involvement in assault and sexual abuse allegations. Additionally, several fans commented that the track felt outdated and behind the times, according to a piece by Forbes.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

