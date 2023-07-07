John Mayer urges everyone to 'please be kind' amid Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release

As Taylor Swift's re-recorded Speak Now album was unveiled, John Mayer made a subtle statement during his recent show in Boulder, Colorado. In an Instagram carousel, Mayer included a poignant message coinciding with the album's release.

Notably, the album contains a re-recorded version of Swift's song Dear John, which is widely believed to allude to their past relationship. Swift had previously described the track as one of her most cutting compositions.

The final image in Mayer's post showcased the word kindness, illuminated by purple lights reminiscent of the Speak Now era. Mayer has remained silent about the album beyond this enigmatic gesture.

Taylor Swift previously urged fans to not troll John Mayer

During her Eras concert on June 24, Taylor Swift made a heartfelt request to her fans, urging them not to engage in bullying towards John Mayer. She emphasized the positive connections formed among concert attendees and encouraged kindness and gentleness to extend to online interactions.

Swift emphasized that she is releasing the album to regain ownership of her music and not for fans to defend her against past events. She expressed her disinterest in dwelling on experiences from her teenage years and emphasized the importance of the songs and memories created together.

Swift's statement aimed to foster a supportive and respectful online environment surrounding her music and personal history.

Taylor Swift and John Mayer's dating history

Taylor Swift and John Mayer had a brief and highly scrutinized relationship between 2009 and 2010 when Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32. Their age gap and ill-fated romance became a subject of interest, particularly with the inclusion of heart-wrenching lyrics in Swift's song Dear John.The aftermath of their relationship played out in their respective songs, with both artists using their lyrics to express their feelings about each other. While the debate around their relationship divided opinions, many supporters rallied behind Swift.

Their musical collaboration began when Mayer reached out to Swift on Twitter, expressing his desire to work together on a song called Half of My Heart. Swift, being a long-time fan, was thrilled by the opportunity. Their connection led to joint performances, including surprise appearances during Swift's Fearless tour and a duet of Half of My Heart.

The lyrics of Half of My Heart reflected the complexities of their relationship, portraying a split between wanting to stay and wanting to escape. The song's poignant line, Half of my heart is a shotgun wedding to a bride with a paper ring, and half of my heart is the part of a man who's never truly loved anything, captured the emotional essence of their dynamic.

Their partnership extended to performing the song together at Z100's Jingle Ball in December 2009, solidifying their status as a couple according to insiders. However, the relationship ultimately faced its challenges, leaving behind a notable chapter in both Swift and Mayer's musical journeys.

