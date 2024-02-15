Kanye West Denies Claims Of Taylor Swift Getting Him Kicked Out Of Super Bowl, Says 'It is not true'

Kanye West, via his representative, has denied claims of Taylor Swift getting him kicked out of the Super Bowl and thus torpedoing his plans of upstaging her at the event. A rep for Kanye West told TMZ, “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true.”

Both Taylor Swift and Kanye West were in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Kanye West denies Ex NFLer’s claims of Taylor Swift having the rapper booted from the stadium

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall, who played in the league between 2006 and 2018 for several teams claimed on Monday on his Paper Route podcast, “So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask.” After correcting himself for confusing Taylor Swift with Katy Perry, Marshall continued his wild claims, “So Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she makes a call or two — everybody is involved, he gets kicked out the stadium.”

Marshal, 39, also added that Ye was trying to leverage Swift’s fame to make money whenever cameras panned to her.

As for Kanye, he was low-key present at the Super Bowl with his wife Bianca Censori, and was shown on the CBS broadcast. Images that emerged from the game also showed West, 46, standing next to a security guard and nowhere near the Cruel Summer singer’s star-studded suite. A rep for the Donda singer denied Marshall’s claims about Kanye and Taylor at the Super Bowl. “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true,” the rep told TMZ.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s long-standing feud - Backstory

It all began 15 years ago. On September 13, 2009, Taylor Swift, then 19, won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me. While Swift was making her acceptance speech, she was infamously interrupted by Kanye West who jumped on the stage, snatched the mic from Taylor, and said, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I [will] let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

In 2016, West name-dropped Taylor in his song Famous. “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

