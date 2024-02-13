Jon Stewart Returns To 'The Daily Show' To Share Thoughts Ahead of 2024 Election

Jon Stewart is opening up about his much-anticipated return to his home turf, The Daily Show. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Monday, Stewart said it was indeed the heated political environment ahead of the 2024 presidential elections that brought him back. He also revealed that his departure from Apple TV+ over creative differences also had a role to play in his comeback on the news satire television program.

Jon Stewart is all set to unload his thoughts on The Daily Show

During his Monday’s CBS interview, Jon Stewart cited the charged political environment as his reason for The Daily Show return. “I very much wanted to have some place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season,” he said, while also referencing The Problem With Jon Stewart not getting another season. “I thought I was going to do it over at — they call it Apple TV+. It's a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. They decided they felt that they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”

It was reported earlier that creative differences over The Problem With Jon Stewart were the reason for the host’s departure from Apple TV.

Will Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show influence the 2024 election results? Here’s what the host thinks

Jon Stewart told CBS Mornings host Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson on Monday, “I don't know about hoping to have an influence, but I’m hoping to have a catharsis and a way to comment on things and a way to express them that hopefully, people will enjoy.”

He added, “But as far as influence, and you guys know from doing this, just about everything I had wanted to happen over the 16 years that I was at The Daily Show did not happen if you were hoping for influence. And I think I’ve learned that post-Daily Show…I don't really view it as ‘I really want to influence on this issue, this election,’ things like that.”

Though Stewart was considerably modest about his influence on the elections, arguments emerged online weeks after the 2016 presidential elections about how his version of The Daily Show could have influenced the results.

Jon Stewart has a plan in place to woo the TikTok generation

As CBS Mornings host Nate Burelson argued that many young people these days are getting their daily dose of news from places like TikTok among other forms of social media, Jon Stewart joked about how that shift would affect his approach. “Generally, I will be doing it with choreographed dance moves,” Stewart quipped, before getting serious. “Information is information, and if it's good content people will find their way to it. I think the worst thing you can do is pander to this idea that young people absorb knowledge and information in an entirely different way.”

Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show was announced last month. His flick with the show would, however, be part-time, with him sitting in the host seat only on Mondays, starting February 12. For the rest of the week, a rotating team of correspondents including Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, and Dulcé Sloan will shoulder the responsibility of cracking political jokes, with Stewart being involved as an executive producer.

