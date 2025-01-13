Jonathan Van Ness Says Doing THIS Activity With Husband For Hours Left Him ‘Shook’

It appears that Jonathan Van Ness and his husband, Mark Peacock, are truly made for each other. The couple, who is close to completing five years of their marriage anniversary, spoke about how they might celebrate the occasion. While talking about the same, the Queer Eye star shared the activities they might do on their fifth anniversary.

Jonathan spoke about this with People magazine on January 3 during the WWD Style Awards. The hairdresser shared that he couldn't believe that it had already been 5 years since their marriage.

He added that he jokes with his husband every night, saying that each night is “like a sleepover. Every night we get to have a sleepover.” As per the publication, while conversing, Jonathan went on to list a few activities they might end up doing on their fifth anniversary.

He stated, “Cook together. Go to pickleball. He’ll do his pottery, and I’ll play with needle pointing or painting, usually just with him in our little art space that we have in our garage. We like to get a little crafty.”

He then revealed their obsession with Fortnite and that they ended up playing a lot of it “scarily the other day.” The Queer Eye star shared that they once came home at noon, and the next he knew it was 8 because they “accidentally played Fortnite for 8 hours. It was a Sunday, but I was shook. It’s a really fun game.”

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Jonathan and Peacock reportedly tied the knot on June 5, 2020. As per People magazine’s article, the fans got to know about the same through the post he shared in December of that year. Check it out below.

ALSO READ: Is Jonathan Van Ness On Weight-Loss Medication? Queer Eye Star Talks About His Eating Disorder