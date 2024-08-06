Joseph Quinn Falls For Traumatized Saura Lightfoot-Leon In The Intense Psychological Movie Hoard; Watch Trailer

Joseph Quinn is becoming a big name in movies. The Stranger Things star has already appeared in A Quiet Place: Day One and will be in Marvel's The Fantastic Four with Pedro Pascal. Now, he's starring in the indie film Hoard.

The film's trailer, released by Sunrise Films, gives a glimpse into Maria's unhealthy relationship with Michael and her mother's influence on her hoarding behavior. The movie highlights the intense and messy world Maria lives in, shaped by her mother's mental illness and her trauma.

The movie's story is about a young girl named Maria living in London in 1984. She deals with her mother's hoarding. One night, everything falls apart, and the movie jumps to Maria’s teenage years. Now living with her foster mother, she must face her past when a stranger shows up.

The official synopsis of the film read: “Hoard film follows young girl Maria (Lily-Beau Leach) living in London in 1984 as she navigates her mother’s obsessive hoarding. One night, their world falls apart, and we join Maria a decade later, living with her foster mother. Flashing forward to the girl’s teenage years, she (Lightfoot-Leon) must confront the madness and trauma of her late mother when a stranger (Quinn) arrives on her doorstep.”

The film also stars Deba Hekmat, Hayley Squires, and Samantha Spiro and is written and directed by Luna Carmoon.

Hoard is produced by Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons, and Andrew Starke. The production companies include Delaval Film, Erebus Pictures, and Anti-Worlds, with funding from the BFI and BBC Film.

Hoard premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year, winning three awards, including Best Directing and Screenwriting for Directors Under 40, the Film Club Audience Award, and the Verona Film Club Award. It was also screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Athens, Mumbai, and Goteborg.

Besides Hoard, Quinn will star in Bret Easton Ellis' directorial debut, Relapse. In this movie, Quinn plays a man who sees a brutal death at a drug party and faces an existential crisis in rehab. Ellis, known for writing American Psycho and The Rules of Attraction, will also adapt his novel The Shards into an HBO series.

Hoard will be released in select theaters starting on September 6, 2024.

