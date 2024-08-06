Shawn Mendes 2024 Tour: Dates, Schedule, Venues, Setlist & More
Shawn Mendes fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the Señorita singer perform live. Now, excitement builds as Mendes has announced a new tour in North America. Know in details
The long wait is finally going to be over as Canadian Shawn Mendes is getting ready for one limited-run North American tour in support of his upcoming album, titled Shawn, which will be released on October 18, 2024.
The starting date also has this time special connection as it is Mendes' 26th birthday. Also, The release date for the first two singles from Shawn aligns with this date.
Besides the up-close and personal North American leg, Mendes will be doing big things for the U.S. fans when he hits international stages at iconic events such as Rock In Rio in September and Corona Capital in November.
However, for US fans, a limited quantity of tickets will be available through a lottery system. Go to shawnmendesofficial.com/live to preregister for the presale during your show's window. If you're one of the lucky ones to get a presale code, you'll be able to buy your tickets on August 6th at 10:00 AM local time during the Friends & Family Fan Onsale.
UK fans can secure a presale code by pre-ordering the new album through the official UK website by August 5th at 10:00 AM BST.
Can't wait to see what Mendes has in store for his upcoming tour? Check out the complete list of tour dates, venues, and ticketing links below:
Shawn Mendes 2024 Tour Dates
- August 8, 2024 – Woodstock, New York at Bearsville Theater
- August 13, 2024 – London, UK at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- September 22, 2024 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Rock In Rio 2024
- October 14, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- October 18, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount Theater
- October 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Ford
- October 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- November 15, 2024 – Ciudad De México, Mexico at Corona Capital 2024
Here's the official tracklist for "Shawn":
- Who I Am
- Why Why Why
- That's The Dream
- Nobody Knows
- Isn't That Enough
- Heart of Gold
- Heavy
- That'll Be The Day
- In Between
- The Mountain
- Rollin' Right Along
- Hallelujah
Go, grab the tickets, and enjoy the songs of Canadian crooner.
ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Director Shawn Levy Says How They Sorted DC Rights for Henry Cavill's Cameo