Shawn Mendes 2024 Tour: Dates, Schedule, Venues, Setlist & More

The long wait is finally going to be over as Canadian Shawn Mendes is getting ready for one limited-run North American tour in support of his upcoming album, titled Shawn, which will be released on October 18, 2024.

The starting date also has this time special connection as it is Mendes' 26th birthday. Also, The release date for the first two singles from Shawn aligns with this date.

Besides the up-close and personal North American leg, Mendes will be doing big things for the U.S. fans when he hits international stages at iconic events such as Rock In Rio in September and Corona Capital in November.

However, for US fans, a limited quantity of tickets will be available through a lottery system. Go to shawnmendesofficial.com/live to preregister for the presale during your show's window. If you're one of the lucky ones to get a presale code, you'll be able to buy your tickets on August 6th at 10:00 AM local time during the Friends & Family Fan Onsale.

UK fans can secure a presale code by pre-ordering the new album through the official UK website by August 5th at 10:00 AM BST.

Can't wait to see what Mendes has in store for his upcoming tour? Check out the complete list of tour dates, venues, and ticketing links below:

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes 2024 Tour Dates

August 8, 2024 – Woodstock, New York at Bearsville Theater

August 13, 2024 – London, UK at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

September 22, 2024 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Rock In Rio 2024

October 14, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

October 18, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount Theater

October 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Ford

October 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

November 15, 2024 – Ciudad De México, Mexico at Corona Capital 2024

Here's the official tracklist for "Shawn":

Who I Am

Why Why Why

That's The Dream

Nobody Knows

Isn't That Enough

Heart of Gold

Heavy

That'll Be The Day

In Between

The Mountain

Rollin' Right Along

Hallelujah

Go, grab the tickets, and enjoy the songs of Canadian crooner.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Director Shawn Levy Says How They Sorted DC Rights for Henry Cavill's Cameo