Josh Gad Recalls Book Of Mormon Director’s ‘Inexplicable Behavior’ On Set In His Latest Memoir In Gad We Trust

Josh Gad might have earned accolades, including a Tony nomination for his performance in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, but his experience on the set wasn’t great. In his latest memoir, In Gad We Trust, the Frozen actor opened up about his “unpleasant” time with director Casey Nicholaw.

Gad admitted that Nicholaw had a brilliant creative vision, which helped make the show a giant hit, but he lacked “social skills and anything resembling team-building leadership." The Beauty and the Beast actor revealed that Nicholaw often directed a lot of anger at him throughout the production of the hit musical.

“To the best of my knowledge, he either did not like that I predated him on the project or that he was saddled with me,” Gad added. He further emphasized that describing the director as making each day “unpleasant” would be an understatement for his behavior.

The actor revealed that he never would have made these statements about Nicholaw if the director hadn’t made a “deeply hurtful” comment about him in public. In an interview with The New York Times, Nicholaw spoke about the musical and its lead cast, Gad and Andrew Rannells.

“Josh's comedy basically just says, ‘Watch me. Love me.’ Josh is just out there,” he said at the time. “Andrew knows how to hold himself with grace and dignity and just go for it,” Nicholaw added.