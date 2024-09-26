Anna Delvey shocked audiences with her recent reply regarding her elimination from Dancing With The Stars, but Julianne Hough feels it was iconic. Hough reacted to the moment on Instagram the day after the 33-year-old convicted scammer claimed she would be taking "nothing" away from her time on the show.

The host of Dancing With The Stars shared a clip from the Tuesday, September 24 airing, writing, "There you have it... ICONIC." The caption referred to Delvey's prompt response during the show, where she exclaimed, "There you have it, absolutely nothing," to which co-host Alfonso Ribeiro replied, "You had fun; stop it."

Hough questioned Delvey about what she planned to take away from her time on the show when the results were revealed on Tuesday. Ezra Sosa, her professional dancing partner, shook his head and grinned when the convicted felon replied, "Nothing."

While Delvey's elimination and the show's overall casting for season 33 continue to draw headlines, the episode also witnessed the elimination of Tori Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov.

"I think she was referring to anything you'd be taking away 'physically,'" retorted Ezra Sosa, who was elevated to pro dancer this season.

However, he revealed that Delvey had apologized to him for calling off his first season too early. He said, "She really never stopped apologizing to me. She was very sorry that my first season had to end early."

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, rose to fame by impersonating a wealthy German heiress and exploiting her social position to con wealthy individuals, banks, and lodging establishments. She was taken into custody in 2017 and found guilty in 2019 of first-, second-, and third-degree grand theft, as well as theft of services.

Delvey was fined $24,000, ordered to make restitution of roughly $199,000, and sentenced to four to twelve years in state prison. Her sentence was shortened, and she was released in February 2021 due to good behavior.

The ruling was issued in May of that year. According to Insider, she used the $320,000 she earned from Netflix for the rights to her life story, which was adapted into the TV series Inventing Anna, released in 2022, to make amends to her victims.

