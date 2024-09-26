Margaret Qualley Reveals Her Husband Jack Antonoff 'Lied' To Adam Sandler To Get Her A Role In Happy Gilmore 2

Margaret Qualley recently revealed an intriguing anecdote about how she landed a role in Adam Sandler's upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to his iconic 1996 sports comedy film. Qualley shared that her husband, Jack Antonoff, helped her get the role in the movie, noting that she's a huge fan of Sandler and is grateful to become part of the project. Read on further to know more details!



Margaret Qualley recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss her latest film project, The Substance. During their candid conversation, Fallon asked Qualley about the ongoing rumors that she has landed the part in Adam Sandler's upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2, to which the actress confirmed that she has got the part, saying, "Those rumors are true."

Qualley expressed that getting the role in the Happy Gilmore sequel was "the best thing that’s ever happened to me," admitting that even though it’s a "tiny part." The actress continued, "I’m essentially deep background, but I can die happy now." She referred to the original 1996 comedy starring Sandler as her "favorite movie," mentioning that he was her "first crush, I adore Adam Sandler. Like everyone, I think he's the greatest of all time."

The actress explained that when she learned about Netflix's upcoming sequel, she was eager to do whatever it took to land a role in it. The actress recalled, "I saw the announcement that there was gonna be a Happy Gilmore 2, and I emailed my agents right away, and I said, ‘Anything it takes — no part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this, I’m begging you. Please. Whatever it takes.'"

After her remarks, Jimmy Fallon showed the audience a message exchange between Jack Antonoff and Sandler. In the conversation, Sandler asked, "Does your wife golf at all?" To which Antonoff responded, "Yeah, she’s actually good."

Margaret Qualley said that her husband Antonoff "lied" about her golf skills, saying, "What a good husband. And I can’t golf," adding, "He lied for the sake of the family. I never golfed a day in my life. I’m terrible." The Poor Things actress acknowledged she "took some lessons, but mostly, I’m still bad."

According to reports, Adam Sandler began production on Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this month in New Jersey. In addition, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles for the sequel, along with new additions, including Bad Bunny, Benny Safdie, Lee Trevino, and Travis Kelce.