Julianne Moore Announces Her Son Caleb's Engagement To GF Kibriyaá Morgan; Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, More Send Best Wishes

Julianne Moore recently shared exciting family news on her Instagram. She announced that her son, Caleb, is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Kibriyaá Morgan.

Moore also congratulated them, posting two lovely photos of 26-year-old Caleb and Kibriyaá, who were all smiles, as they showed off the engagement ring.

The happy couple started dating in April 2017 after finishing college together, according to Brides. In an Instagram post, Kibriyaá could not hide her excitement, as it showcased her love for Caleb and happiness over their forthcoming nuptials.

Morgan wrote, "The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh, I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME." On his Instagram, Caleb also shared the engagement news by celebrating their achievement.

Several congratulations from Moore’s friends were received for the couple.

Jessica Capshaw revealed her joy, while Ellen suggested a pasta celebration. Apart from that, Tracy Pollan, Halle Berry, Katie Couric, and Jennifer Garner also shared their good wishes.

Ellen Pompeo commented, "Congratulations!! Definitely must celebrate over pasta."

Halle Berry wrote, "Congratulations! Gorgeous couple, beautiful love." Jennifer Garner's best wishes read, "All grown up, congratulations!" and Katie Couric wrote, "Awww yay congratulations!!"

Bart Freundlich is the husband of Julianne Moore, with whom she has two children: Caleb and Liv.

This great news comes soon after another big milestone for Moore, when Liv graduated from Northwestern University. Meanwhile, there are pictures of Liv being posted by Julianne Moore on Instagram, in which she expressed how thrilled and proud she was about her daughter's achievements.

