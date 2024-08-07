Jennifer Garner Whips Up Elektra Superhero Smoothie in Costume From Deadpool & Wolverine; WATCH Here

Jennifer Garner, who reprised her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, has perfected the blend before the fight, showing what it takes to fuel a superhero. She posted a video of herself preparing a protein-packed smoothie while on set of the blockbuster movie.

The 52-year-old actress returned to her role as Elektra after 19 years in Deadpool & Wolverine, and most recently shared her superhero fitness secrets on Instagram.

On August 6, Garner posted a video for her Pretend Cooking Show series where she made a nutritious smoothie while dressed as Elektra in what appeared to be an artificial cave on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Garner introduced the "Elektra Smoothie" as the perfect breakfast for all superheroes — whether they wear capes or not. She started with protein powder and spinach, listing the ingredients on screen.

In the caption, Garner also provided the recipe that included protein powder, ground flaxseed, chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk, fresh spinach, ice, and a small handful of berries. She credited clinical nutritionist Kelly LeVeque with helping her create this special blend.

In the video, Garner demonstrated each step of the process and warned viewers before using the noisy blender. Once nearly finished with the smoothie, she gave it a final stir by hand with one of her sais (pointed weapons used in Chinese martial arts, here belonging to Elektra). She even taste-tested it using the sai as a spoon and ended the video by wishing her viewers well.

Advertisement

The day before on August 5th she posted another Instagram video showing off her intense workouts preparing for this role after almost two decades. The video showed clips from her grueling training sessions and ended with her expertly twirling sais while fully costumed, taking a bow.

In her caption, Garner expressed appreciation towards Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds' idea about bringing back Elektra Natchios into Deadpool 3.

Garner described the fights as incredibly fun and said it was a dream to be able to work with everyone on set. She also thanked stunt double Shauna Duggins for their work together on set & praised co-stars Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Dafne Keen (X-23), and Wesley Snipes (Blade).

Ryan Reynolds praised Jennifer Garner in an Instagram post stating, "She has a black belt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™." This marked the second time the two Hollywood A-listers worked together on a movie, the previous one being The Adam Project.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters worldwide now.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll Fight Bad Guys For You Anyday’: Jennifer Garner REACTS To Ryan Reynolds’ Post Following Her Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine