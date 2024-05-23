Angelina Jolie Source Alleges Brad Pitt Is Using Their Winery Legal Battle To ’Punish Her For Leaving

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood's biggest stars, used to be the center of attention as a couple. But ever since their breakup in 2016, there have been ongoing disputes and accusations. Rumor has it that Brad Pitt's legal actions against Angelina Jolie, demanding to disclose her past non-disclosure agreements in their Château Miraval court battle, are seen as a way to penalize her.

Recent sources claim that Brad Pitt's team knows that these NDAs are unlikely to be approved, following a judge's recent order for the actress to produce eight years' worth of NDAs. Moreover, the sources add that these are just publicity stunts from Pitt's side and revenge tactics to punish her for leaving him.

In this legal battle, Pitt's source responded to Jolie's allegations, saying the actress turned the NDA issue into a straightforward business dispute and greatly benefited from selling the business. Judge Lia Martin ruled in the Los Angeles Superior Court that Angelina Jolie must produce, within 60 calendar days of this order, all documents that respond to Pitt's requests.

Pitt's lawyers are demanding the release of Jolie's NDAs, as they believe it is crucial to her supposed justifications for not fulfilling her contractual obligations to Pitt when she sold her winery shares. Meanwhile, Pitt has hit back at Jolie and her team, demanding they match their rhetoric with facts, which they consistently have not been able to do.

Advertisement

There are many more layers to the winery dispute than everyone expected, and with continuing news about the drama, Brad Pitt's sources have now accused Jolie of making this dispute personal. “This is a business dispute that they have made unnecessarily personal, and they are now being held accountable." However, Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, said that the actress's legal team is "more than happy to turn [NDAs] over" and thinks that Pitt's last-minute demands are an excuse to hide his bad behavior.

Furthermore, Murphy said that this ruling lets them look into issues about Pitt’s alleged abuse, and all they want is nothing but transparency. He also said that Jole wishes to end the drama, which has hurt the family and made it hard for them to heal.

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say