Mr. & Mrs. Smith EP Clarifies Rumor About Donald Glover And Maya Erskine's Alleged Exit

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s cliffhanger ending in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 has left their characters’ fate in question. Reports from a leading outlet have insinuated that show stars Glover and Erskine are not expected to return. While there has been no official confirmation by Amazon MGM Studios who greenlit a second season recently, showrunner and executive producer Francesca Sloane has decided to address the rumors.

Ever since 2024’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith was renewed, the speculation around its continuing plotline is mounting. But Sloane is molding the rumors to her advantage to spark intrigue for the upcoming season.

EP Francesca Sloane is giving fans the benefit of the doubt

Citing a recent report by Variety which suggested that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine may not return in Season 2 of the spy dramedy, showrunner Francesca Sloane joked about the authenticity of the sources in the report.

"I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, 'according to our sources,' and we're like, 'Who are these sources?'" Sloane, who is the co-creator and executive producer alongside Glover, told Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist Podcast.

Following the show’s renewal by Amazon, the outlet reported the rumor about Glover and Erskine’s alleged exit mentioning unnamed sources which caught returning showrunner Sloane’s attention. The report further added that the actor-singer, who uses the stage name Childish Gambino, is set to embark on a world tour in August 2025. Besides that, it also teased the possibility of the show becoming an anthology series by introducing a new detective couple taking on the monikers, hinting at John and Jane Smith's death in Season 1.

Sloane, also known for 2011’s Twenty Cigarettes, highlighted the significance of the Season 1 cliffhanger and how they weren’t willing to ruin it “based on a headline.” Addressing the rumors, the TV writer clarified, “We didn't even get to start writing [season 2] yet. Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead.” But followed it up with the promise of an answer for the events in the Season 1 finale.

What happened in the Season 1 finale?

The series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the same timeline as the 2005 action classic of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Therefore, Glover and Erskine take on John and Jane Smith, two spies who are tasked with dangerous missions in return for a lavish life.

In the season finale, the Smiths are attacked by assassins out to kill them. The last scene shows the duo trapped in their apartment with one bullet left to protect themselves while the assassins played by Parker Posey and Wagner Moura fire shots, ending the scene. The cliffhanger on whether John and Jane were able to survive or not will be revealed after the Season 2 premiere.

But since the crew hasn’t begun writing the next season yet, fans might have to wait a little bit longer before the mystery is solved.

The action series premiered in February and is already in the good books of critics with a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a 7/10 IMDb rating.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

