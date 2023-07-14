Brad Pitt Working Out for His Iconic Roles: Breaking Down the Secrets

Brad Pitt working out for his movies has earned him a reputation as one of the most dedicated actors in Hollywood. With an impressive filmography including hits like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Troy, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, it was his breakthrough performance in Fight Club that truly propelled him to stardom. Not only has Brad Pitt received numerous accolades for his performances, but he was also named the sexiest man alive nearly two decades back.

Brad Pitt - Profile & Stats

Age in 2023: 60

Height: 5 foot 11 inches

Weight: 172 pounds (78 kgs)

Here, let’s see how the actor achieved a shredded 155 lbs look for his iconic role in Fight Club.

What Is The Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ Body, Exactly?

Brad Pitt's ripped physique in Fight Club was the result of a strict diet and intense workout plan. Pitt focused on achieving a shredded and lean physique rather than bulking up. He aimed to maintain a small frame to portray a more aggressive and badass version of Edward Norton's character. This created an ultimate Brad Pitt workout plan.

Pitt achieved an impressive body fat percentage of just 5 to 6 percent, which translated to around 155 pounds (70 kg) on his 5-foot, 11-inch frame. Achieving and maintaining this physique required a lot of hard work and discipline. It's worth noting that Pitt's physique was attained naturally, showcasing what can be achieved with determination and commitment.

The Brad Pitt Fight Club Workout

To get in shape for his role in Fight Club, Brad Pitt followed a semi-bodybuilding program that targeted specific muscle groups with various repetitions. The general belief is that lifting heavier weights with fewer repetitions helps with bulking up while lifting lighter weights with more repetitions is beneficial for leaning out and toning up ( 1 ). This is what Pitt followed for his Fight Club physique.

Each day, he focused on a different muscle group, with Mondays dedicated to the chest, Tuesdays to the back, Wednesdays to the shoulders, and Thursdays to arms (biceps and triceps). The rest of the week involved cardio and a rest day.

Fight Club Exercise Routine - Monday To Sunday

1. Monday - Chest Day

Push-ups (3 sets, 25 reps)

Bench press (3 sets, 25 reps)

Pec deck (3 sets,15 reps)

Nautilus press (3 sets,15 reps)

Incline press (3 sets,15 reps)

2. Tuesday - Back

Pull-ups (3 sets, perform as many reps as possible)

T bar rows (3 sets,15 reps)

Seated rows (3 sets,15 reps)

Lat pull-downs (3 sets,15 reps)

3. Wednesday - Shoulders

Arnold press (3 sets,15 reps)

Front Raises (3 sets,15 reps)

Lateral (3 sets,15 reps)

4. Thursday - Triceps And Biceps

Hammer curls (3 sets,15 reps)

Preacher curls (3 sets,15 reps)

EZ curls cable (3 sets,15 reps)

Pushdowns (3 sets,15 reps)

5. Friday And Saturday

An hour of intense cardio - Treadmill

6. Sunday

- Rest

The real secret to Brad Pitt's Fight Club physique was his focus on cardio exercises. If you aim to achieve a toned and defined look like Tyler Durden, it's important to understand that your goal is not to bulk up but rather to shed fat. Numerous studies have also highlighted the effectiveness of cardio or aerobic exercise in burning fat ( 2 ). Thus it's a great addition to your workout routine for a lean and fit body.

Furthermore, it is commonly known that visible abs typically start to appear around 13 percent body fat, and a shredded look is often achieved below 10 percent. Therefore, Pitt's ability to lower his body fat to an astonishing 5 to 6 percent is truly impressive.

The Brad Pitt Fight Club Diet

Brad Pitt's diet focuses on clean eating. Thus he included foods like poultry, fish, green vegetables, brown rice, oats, and pasta. This also involves consuming multiple small meals throughout the day and practicing moderation. His reported meal plan looks like this.

Breakfast

6 eggs (In case of a tight schedule, he occasionally substitutes a protein shake for the eggs).

75 grams of oatmeal topped with raisins.

Mid Morning Snack

Pita bread (whole wheat) with tinned tuna.

Lunch

75 to 100 grams of brown rice or pasta

Two chicken breasts

Green veggies

Mid-Afternoon Snack

A whey protein shake or protein bar

A banana

Dinner

Grilled chicken or fish

Pasta or brown rice

A bowl of mixed vegetables or salad

Evening Snack

Low-fat cottage cheese or casein protein shake

His diet mainly consists of a high protein intake, minimal carbohydrates, and a moderate amount of healthy fats. This type of diet is proven to be a safe and effective choice for weight loss in severely obese teens ( 3 ). This balanced approach also helped Pitt maintain a low body fat percentage. Additionally, his nutritious meal plan includes the incorporation of certain supplements to support his overall health and fitness goals.

Supplements in His Diet Plan

Brad Pitt incorporated the following supplements into his diet routine to meet his protein needs. These supplements may improve exercise performance during intense and demanding physical activities.

Whey Protein & Casein - He consumed whey protein before and after workouts, along with a casein shake before bedtime. This combo aids in improved muscle recovery and muscle growth ( 4 ).

He consumed whey protein before and after workouts, along with a casein shake before bedtime. This combo aids in improved muscle recovery and muscle growth ( ). Creatine - He also used creatine monohydrate to enhance strength, promote lean muscle growth, and facilitate faster muscle recovery post-exercise ( 5 ).

He also used creatine monohydrate to enhance strength, promote lean muscle growth, and facilitate faster muscle recovery post-exercise ( ). Thermogenic Supplements - Brad took this supplement to stimulate metabolic rate and heat production which in turn assists in burning fat ( 6 ).

Brad took this supplement to stimulate metabolic rate and heat production which in turn assists in burning fat ( ). Multivitamins - He also took multivitamins to ensure he was meeting his nutritional needs.

When it comes to taking supplements, it's important to exercise caution and seek supervision. While many multivitamins and mineral supplements may not have a significant impact on reducing the risk of diseases, they generally pose little to no harm in the short term. However, in some cases, they might slightly increase the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the long run ( 7 ).

Brad Pitt’s Troy Workout And Diet

Brad Pitt also went through a rigorous workout and diet plan for his role in the film Troy (2004). While it may not be his best role, his physique in Troy was undoubtedly one of the best. To portray Achilles in Troy, Pitt had to build muscle and increase his size. He went from weighing around 155 pounds in Fight Club to approximately 185 pounds in Troy. He focused on weightlifting and minimized his cardio workouts. Brad also followed a similar high-protein diet and made the decision to give up drinking, smoking, and eating junk food.

Conclusion

Brad Pitt working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle has not only allowed him to embody his various roles with remarkable physical transformations but has also garnered him a devoted fan following. His commitment to staying in shape and taking care of his body serves as an inspiration to many. Brad achieved his iconic physique via a combination of rigorous workouts, a well-balanced diet, and the use of supplements. With this, he has demonstrated that hard work and discipline can lead to incredible results for anyone.

