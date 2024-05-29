Wolfs Trailer: Brad Pitt And George Clooney Reunite As Crime Fixers In New Action-Comedy; Watch

The Ocean’s Eleven duo, Brad Pitt and George Clooney, return onscreen with the new action-comedy, Wolfs. The trailer for the film is out, and it promises the audience lots of gun-blazing and laughter. The plot of the film suggests two crime fixers end up in a forced situation where they will have to work together, whether they like it or not.

The film is written and directed by Jon Watts, known for working with Marvel in the Spider-Man movies.

What can be expected from Wolfs?

According to the trailer for Wolfs released on Wednesday, Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s characters would not want to be in the same room. In the preview, a professional fixer is called to cover up a crime. While he is at work, a second fixer arrives and offers to do the job. Much to Clooney’s disappointment, the duo are forced to work together and get rid of the body. However, both the fixers come to know that the person they were expecting to be dead is very much alive.

Though the style of working for Clooney and Pitt's characters is quite similar, the duo constantly denies being partners. What seemed like a job for an hour turned into a long night for the fixers.

The movie, along with Pitt and Clooney, stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abram, and Poorna Jagannath in key roles. The action comedy flick is helmed by Apple Studios and Sony Pictures.

The makers released the teaser of the film a day earlier, which showcased the Fixer duo sharing an awkward silence while on a car ride. The movie was previously planned for an OTT release; however, Clooney pitched the producers to get a theatrical release.

Why did George Clooney pitch for Wolfs to have a theater release?

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Clooney revealed that he pitched the makers to release Wolfs in theaters, as both the actor and Pitt were looking into making money in the form of salaries and profits. The Batman and Robin actor said, “Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release. At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half.”

He further revealed that Netflix was looking into buying the theaters too. Clooney shared, “I think Netflix is considering buying theaters; I’m not sure. But you look at Oppenheimer and Barbie, and establishing them as massive box office hits makes them massive hits on streaming as well.”

Wolfs will release on September 20, and in India, the film will be available to watch in theaters on September 27, 2024.

