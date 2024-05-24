Angelina Jolie's 8-Year NDA Request In Brad Pitt Winery Case

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of physical abuse.

NDAs have become a major source of contention in divorce cases. A judge has introduced a new dimension to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle.

Judge Lia Martin ordered the Tomb Raider actress to disclose all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) she signed or authored between 2014 and 2022 in a verdict on Thursday, May 16.

In the lawsuit, which Pitt started because he believed Jolie had sold her share of their joint winery Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler after Pitt, who owns the other 50% of the company, had already agreed to buy it, NDAs have emerged as a major issue of contention.

The legal drama unfolds between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Jolie's team claims she renounced her contract with Pitt, from whom she separated in 2019, at the request of her ex-husband's team, which was part of the terms of the selling agreement.

Entertainment Weekly was informed by a source close to Pitt's legal team that Jolie "has suffered a crushing blow" over the decision, which "could potentially undermine her central defense." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

According to a paper obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Pitt's team stated that the arrangement was created to protect the Miraval brand's reputation. Pitt's proposed contract, on the other hand, was described by Jolie's team as a considerably larger NDA that covers his personal wrongdoing regardless of its relationship to Miraval.

Advertisement

Jolie's side saw the settlement as punitive and restrictive, so she remained silent regarding Pitt's alleged abuse of her and their children. According to Jolie's petition, Pitt reportedly abused their children well before the September 2016 flight that prompted an FBI inquiry into allegations of physical abuse.

According to Jolie's legal team, Pitt "responded to now try to impose that quiet forever, while the actress unwaveringly safeguarded their children by willingly abstaining from publicly addressing any of the circumstances of his abuse.”

Legal dispute escalates between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Since Jolie's own agreements will cover a comparable scope, Pitt's team argued that these records would indicate that Pitt's planned NDA for the vineyard sale was not "unconscionable," the Changeling actress will now have to turn over eight years' worth of NDAs. This appears to be an attempt to discredit the NDA as a valid red line in the sale agreement between the former couple.

Paul Murphy, Jolie's lawyer, told EW that Mr. Pitt recently made a hasty request to conceal his personal misbehavior and that normal NDAs do not measure up to that request. "We are happy that the Court acknowledged that the only possible significance is to the now-confirmed central issue in this case, which is Mr. Pitt's unconscionable behavior," he said.

The judge's decision permits full discovery into every aspect of Pitt's abuse. We applaud this openness in the discovery responses—including Mr. Pitt's—from all parties. Angelina is eager for this legal battle to finally come to a close because of the false narratives that have wounded the family and prevented them from moving ahead.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Source Alleges Brad Pitt Is Using Their Winery Legal Battle To ’Punish Her For Leaving