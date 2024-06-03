Did Angelina Jolie Alter Her Surname? Exploring Her Relationship with Her Estranged Father as Daughter Shiloh Drops Pitt From Name

The ongoing battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got more controversial as their kids publicly dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last name, sticking to Jolie.

The actress, who is the daughter of actors, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand made the same move of dropping her father’s name from her last name back in the 2000s. Read to get an insight about that.

Angelina Jolie dropped her dad’s last name in the 2000s

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith actress who was previously identified as Angelina Jolie Voight dropped ‘Voight’ from her last name back in 2002. The actress has had a troubled on- and off-again relationship with her father.

According to Celebrity Nine, in a 2003 interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, she revealed that her father was around them occasionally for holidays or birthdays and that he spent bits of time with them.

In 2001, the Original Sin actress reunited with her dad on-screen as both the actors shared the screen space on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (released in 2001). They were cast as father-daughter. This followed her and her brother legally dropping 'Voight' from their last names.

As per the outlet, Jolie in repose to her father giving an interview with Entertainment Weekly shared, “I will only say that, like every child, (brother) Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad." The duo again reconciled in 2007 after the death of Jolie’s mother.

However, it seems that their bond may be in trouble as both individuals have different opinions about current political scenarios. Voight has been open about his disappointment with Jolie’s political opinion.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh hires her own lawyer

After her siblings took the decision to publicly be identified with the surname ‘Jolie’, Shiloh being one step ahead, as she turned 18, took matters into her own hands.

As per Yahoo, according to Entertainment Tonight’s obtained source, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it."

As per reports, Shiloh wants to go by her mother’s surname. Angelina cannot speak in this matter because Shiloh is an adult.

The Jolie-Pitt drama continues to be the talk of the media due to the moves by ex-pair and their kids. Fans are always eager to know the drama circling back to the ex-couple.

