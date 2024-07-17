‘Just To Say Thank You': One Day Stars Leo Woodall And Ambika Mod Celebrate July 15

The stars of the hit series, One Day extended warm wishes to their fans on July 15th. Netflix shared a video featuring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod recording a heartfelt message to commemorate the day Emma and Dexter first met in the series. Woodall and Mod expressed deep gratitude and love towards fans who have shown so much love for their series. In the video, Woodall expressed how thankful he was for all the love and support he had received. Meanwhile, One Day fans commonly refer to this day as St. Swithin’s Day.

One Day stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod celebrate July 15

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod reflect on this day on One Day in a video posted on Netflix's Instagram on Monday, July 15, 2024. They celebrated the annual reunion of their characters, Dexter and Emma, and expressed gratitude for the show's popularity among viewers. They remarked on the show's popularity with viewers and the time they spent creating it.

In the video, the two said in unison, "Happy One Day Day, everyone! This is just to say thank you. From the bottom of my heart and every other vital organ in my body.” The White Lotus actor went on to express how much the support and love meant to everyone who poured their efforts into the 14-episode romantic drama series.

He shared that the story meant a lot to him. Mod then expressed a similar sentiment, describing the experience of making the show as one of the greatest joys of her life. She also admitted that some viewers had watched the show multiple times, which made the impact of their work even more meaningful.

What is One Day about?

One Day is a British romantic drama limited series adapted from David Nicholls' 2009 novel and the 2011 film adaptation. The story revolves around Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew whose relationship begins at a university graduation ball in Edinburgh. Despite knowing they must part ways the next day to pursue their own paths, they find themselves unable to forget each other after just one day together.

Over the next 20 years, Dexter and Emma continue to live separate lives that are drastically different from what they had imagined it to be. Nonetheless, unable to let go of that particular something that drew them to each other, the two form an unusual bond.

Throughout the years, their connection is marked by annual snapshots of their lives every July 15th. Dexter and Emma have squabbles and fights, dreams and missed possibilities, laughter and sorrow. And when the actual meaning of this pivotal day becomes clear, they must confront the nature of love and life itself.

The show was released on February 8, 2024, on Netflix.

