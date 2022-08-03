10 Must-watch Ryan Reynolds movies

Ryan Reynolds is a popular Canadian actor, producer, and entrepreneur, known for his charisma, superb acting, and witty nature. He has starred in a lot of great movies like Deadpool, The Proposal, Deadpool 2, and so on. His acting is phenomenal which is why he is popular among the masses. The movies of Ryan Reynolds tend to be wary and he has an impressive catalog. Here's a list of the best Ryan Reynolds movies that are must-watch.

List of Ryan Reynolds movies

1. Deadpool (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller, Deadpool is one of the best movies of Ryan Reynolds. This movie is without any doubt one of the biggest films of his career as it is what catapulted him into the limelight.

This American superhero movie is based on a character from Marvel Comics and follows Wade Wilson, who works as a mercenary. His life takes a sudden twist when a scientist experiments on him, tortures him and transforms him into Deadpool.

Deadpool then embarks on a journey to hunt down the man who turned him into an immortal being and ruined his looks.

Deadpool received positive feedback from both audience and film critics. It was a commercial success and earned over $782 million worldwide. It broke various records and became the 9th highest grossing movie of 2016.

Deadpool was released in 2016 and received various award nominations, out of which it won 28 accolades.

Ryan Reynolds was lauded for his performance in the movie, and overall, the critics praised the movie for its action sequences, and style.

Given the success of the movie, a sequel was planned and got released in 2018. In a nutshell, it is one of the best Ryan Reynolds Marvel movies.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Ed Skrein, Gina Carano, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T. J. Miller

Directed by: Tim Miller

Based on: Deadpool by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

2. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Pikachu is the most loved Pokémon, and this movie is full of cute Pikachu moments.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is a popular mystery movie and is a loose adaptation of the video game Detective Pikachu that took the world by storm in 2016.

When Harry Goodman, a veteran detective goes missing under mysterious circumstances, his son Tim is eager to find out what happened to his father.

He comes across Pikachu, his father's former Pokemon partner, who has the urge to become a detective. Both of them work together to resolve the mysterious disappearance of Harry Goodman.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the voice and facial motion capture of Pikachu in the movie.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu received mixed reviews from the critics, with praise directed at Ryan Reynolds's performance and visual effects, and criticism towards the storyline.

It is the first Pokémon movie distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures since Pokémon 3 (2001). It was a commercial hit and grossed $433 million worldwide.

All in all, it is one of the best mystery movies to watch and make your weekend great.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Stars: Kathryn Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Omar Chaparro, Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith, Chris Geere, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Nighy

Directed by: Rob Letterman

Based on: Detective Pikachu by The Pokémon Company Creatures, Inc.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

3. The Adam Project (2022)

The Adam Project is one of the new movies Ryan Reynolds movies on Netflix. This is an American sci-fi adventure movie that was released in 2022.

The movie follows time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed who steals a jet to escape to 2018 and save his wife. In the process, he crash-lands in 2022. After accidentally crash-landing, he meets 12-year-old-self and teams up with him to save the future.

Although The Adam Project received mixed reviews from the critics, it was a hit, and fans called the movie 'phenomenal.'

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Deadpool 2 (2018)

After turning into Deadpool and fighting crimes as a mercenary, Wade Wilson fails to kill a target on his anniversary.

The same night, the target kills Vanessa accidentally, and to take revenge, Wade kills him.

Later, it's shown in the movie how Wade gathers a team of mutants to protect Russell, a young boy with supernatural abilities from Cable and his weapons.

This 2018 superhero movie was a blockbuster and was praised by the critics for its action sequences, acting performance, and humor, but was criticized for its script and tone.

Deadpool 2 won 6 prestigious awards and is considered one of the best Ryan Reynolds movies to date.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Stars: Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Jack Kesy

Directed by: David Leitch

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

5. Free Guy (2021)

When Guy, a bank teller discovers that he is a background player inside an open-world video game, he is determined to write his own story and become the hero.

He is eager to save the day and also up his romantic life. With an amazing storyline and humor, Free Guy proved that Ryan Reynolds can deliver a big hit with an original character.

The movie was a hit commercially and earned $331.5 million worldwide and was appreciated by the movie critics. The movie also received a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards in the category 'Best Visual Effects.' Given the success of the movie, the makers decided to go for a sequel which is in development.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Stars: Lil Rel Howery, Ryan Reynolds, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Where to watch: HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video

6. The Voices (2014)

Are you a dog person or a cat person? Will you take orders from your dog or kitten?

This movie revolves around the same - it follows Jerry, a factory worker who has schizophrenia, but avoids taking medication. He enjoys delusions that manifest in the form of his dog and cat communicating with him.

He is in love with her coworker Fiona and tries to woo her with his charm. But, he has another problem to face - he must decide whether to follow his dog's advice and try to live a normal life or listen to his cat and become a killer.

Ryan Reynolds played the role of a schizophrenic really well, helping elevate this bizarre, dark movie.

The Voices was positively received by the critics and won three prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Stars: Gemma Arterton, Ryan Reynolds, Jacki Weaver, Gabriel Bateman, Anna Kendrick, Aidy Bryant

Directed by: Marjane Satrapi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. The Proposal (2009)

Director Anne Fletcher does a fantastic job in bringing two prominent actors Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds together in this fantastic romantic comedy movie.

The Proposal follows Margaret Tate, a well-known book editor who forces her assistant, Andrew Paxton to marry her to avoid deportation to Canada.

Will this little play make them fall in love with each other for real? Watch the movie and know yourself!

The Proposal is a sweet movie with humor elements which makes it a must-watch.

Film critics praised the acting performances and great chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, but criticized the movie's screenplay.

The Proposal was a hit at the box office and grossed over $317 million worldwide.

The movie received 20 award nominations and won 7 out of them. This is one of the best Ryan Reynolds movies and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, Mary Steenburgen, Betty White, Malin Åkerman, Craig T. Nelson

Directed by: Anne Fletcher

8. Mississippi Grind (2015)

The movie is about Gerry who is a real estate agent and is going through a difficult time financially. Gerry is also a struggling gambler and to change his luck he teams up with a young poker player Curtis. Together, they embark on a journey to change their luck and gain prosperity in life.

This comedy-drama movie was released in 2015 and was positively received by movie critics.

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Stars: Sienna Miller, Ryan Reynolds, Analeigh Tipton, Ben Mendelsohn, Alfre Woodard

Directed by: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

9. Life (2017)

If you are a fan of sci-fi movies, then you must watch this one.

A team of astronauts aboard the International Space Station make a revelation that can change everything - they discover an evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and poses a great threat to Earth.

'Life' received mixed reviews from the critics, with praise directed at acting performances, screenplay, and visuals. The critics criticized the movie for its lack of originality. However, this sci-fi movie was a commercial success and earned over $100 million worldwide.

If you wish to watch the best Ryan Reynolds movies, then you must watch 'Life' once.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada

Directed by: Daniel Espinosa

10. Buried (2010)

Buried is one of the best Ryan Reynolds movies to date and was written by Chris Sparling.

This Spanish psychological thriller movie was directed by Rodrigo Cortes and got released in 2010.

The movie is about an American civilian Paul Conroy who is a truck driver working in Iraq, and his life takes a drastic turn after an attack by a group of Iraqis. Post attack, he finds himself buried alive inside a coffin, and all that's left with him is a lighter and a cell phone. Now, he must do everything in his will to escape the death trap.

Buried received a positive critical reception and was loved by the audience as well.

The movie won a lot of prestigious awards including Best Spanish Film at ASECAN 2011, Best Editing (Mejor Montaje) at Cinema Writers Circle Awards, Spain 2011, Best Non-Catalan Language Film (Millor Pel·lícula en Llengua no Catalana) at Gaudí Awards 2011, and so on.

Once again in this movie, Ryan Reynolds proved that he is a brilliant and versatile actor and can perform any role excellently.

IMDb Rating: 7/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 87% Stars: Ryan Reynolds Directed by: Rodrigo Cortés

Honorable mention of Ryan Reynolds movies

1. Adventureland (2009)

2. The Nines (2007)

3. Woman in Gold (2015)

4. Once Upon a Deadpool (2018)

5. Safe House (2012)

6. Just Friends (2005)

7. National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002)

8. The Amityville Horror (2005)

9. The Change-Up (2011)

10. Green Lantern (2011)