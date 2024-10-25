Justin Baldoni Claims Gina Rodriguez Stood Beside Him As Pillar Amidst It Ends With Us Controversies; Calls Her ‘Family’

It Ends with Us was one of the highly anticipated movies of the season. While it managed to attract viewers to the theaters, it also captured the eyeballs of the audience over the controversies and rifts revolving around the film.

Justin Baldoni, the actor-director of the movie, who allegedly had different opinions from Blake Lively, who played the lead in the movie, claimed that Gina Rodriguez stood by him during the difficult times.

The Jane the Virgin star described Baldoni as her brother in an older interview with People Magazine. She went on to reveal that the director was the one person from the industry with whom she mostly kept in touch.

Meanwhile, in the latest conversation between Baldoni and the media outlet, the filmmaker stated that Rodriguez was one of the people from his circle to show up for him in the difficult times.

The actor shared, "She really showed up for me.” He added, "That was really sweet." Baldoni went on to state for his sister, "That was really sweet. She's a sweetheart. She's family forever."

The controversies surrounding Colleen Hoover’s novel adaptation were major about Lively and the director facing creative differences, and the alleged involvement of Ryan Reynolds in the movie was a little too much.

As for Rodriguez and Baldoni, the duo worked together on Jane the Virgin, as on and off love interests. Speaking of the chemistry between the two, the Five Feet Apart director claimed that he would definitely want to work together with the actress again.

He said, "I'd love to work with her. She's so talented.” Baldoni went on to add, "I hope it's a movie that she directs. She's a fantastic director, so I would love to act in something that she directs."

When asked about a little Jane the Virgin reunion, the actor gave hopes to the people by revealing that the cast would definitely come together for a reunion at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, the show ran for 5 seasons, and the episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

