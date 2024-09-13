Gina Rodriguez Calls Jane The Virgin Co-Star Justin Baldoni 'A Sweetie Pie' Following His Controversy With Blake Lively

Gina Rodriguez recently praised her co-star Justin Baldoni, with whom she worked in their romantic comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Rodriguez reflected on their time together on the show and their close bond and friendship. Rodriguez mentioned that, without a doubt, Baldoni is one of the cast members she remains in touch with, noting that he is like a 'brother' to her.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Gina Rodriguez recalled her experience working in Jane the Virgin, which will mark its tenth anniversary in October. She also shared how she has remained close with her co-star Justin Baldoni, who played the role of her character Jane Gloriana Villanueva's love interest, Rafael Solano.

She told the publication, "Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie," adding, "That guy is — that's my brother forever. Forever and ever." Rodriguez mentioned that "hands down," Baldoni is the cast member she stays in touch with the "most," noting she remains in frequent contact with the entire cast, emphasizing that, "Justin is just my brother."

The actress further mentioned that she feels "old" when she thinks back to the premiere of Jane the Virgin, noting that the second thing that comes to her mind is that she wants to do a "reunion." She expressed that she "freaking loved" her time and experience on the show so much, and "those people and that show was so cool. That show was so different. That show was just so unique."

The Miss Bella actress shared that "every moment was perfect," explaining that despite the hardships, difficulties, and even when they were doing long "16-hour" a day shoots, even when it drained her energy and caused her to miss birthday parties, Christmases, and vacations with family, she made sure "that I appreciated why I was missing all those things, and I did."

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram last month featuring himself, Rodriguez, Yael Grobglas, and Jaime Camil to mark the 5th anniversary of their hit series finale.

The actor also shared a heartfelt caption reflecting on the series' legacy, stating that he couldn’t believe it had been five years since they wrapped up the show. He added that he was still "blown away" by the love and support they continued to receive and that it always brought him joy to hear how much the show had meant to so many people.

The actor added, "Thank you to everyone who made this show a part of their lives. And to my TV family, who will always be family to me."

Jane the Virgin is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.