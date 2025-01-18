Justin Baldoni Shares Pics Of His Family ‘Being Held’ In Basement During It Ends With Us Premiere Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

In his lawsuit against former co-star Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni claimed that she allegedly banished him and his family to a basement for a few hours to keep them away from the cast of It Ends With Us during the film's New York premiere in August 2024.

Now, the actor-director has shared pictures of him and his loved ones being "held" in the basement. The photos showed them posing for cameras next to pallets of Dasani water bottles and sitting around a patio table while eating popcorn.

According to the $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit, the Jane the Virgin actor was "ushered" into the space when Lively walked the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. When the film's leads didn't get photos clicked together, it sparked rumors of a feud between the co-stars. Baldoni alleged that he was confined to the makeshift holding area to "avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests."

According to the lawsuit, despite being held in the basement together, the fact that it was one of the biggest nights of Baldoni's career was ironically not lost on anyone. The Man Enough podcast co-host also claimed he had to organize a different afterparty excluded from the "official celebrity" one.

His production company, Wayfarer Studios, was forced to cover the cost of two events. In a statement to Page Six, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claimed that the lawsuit contains an "overwhelming amount of untampered evidence."

He also alleged that Lively couldn't win the legal battle and would "regret" starting the fiasco. Lively's attorney slammed Baldoni's lawsuit, calling it "another chapter in the abuser playbook." The statement claimed that the actor's move is what experts call "DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."

Earlier, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and starting an alleged smear campaign to destroy her reputation. However, the actor denied all allegations.