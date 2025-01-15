Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Bryan Freedman Loses Home in Palisades Fires Amid Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Lawsuit; READ

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, loses his Palisade home in the fire while embroiled in high-profile cases.

The renowned attorney who represents Baldoni in the lawsuits with Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has confirmed to Daily Mail that his home in the Pacific Palisades succumbed to the destructive L.A. Fires.

According to reports, the fire has already burned over 23,000 acres and burned down 1,280 structures; three lives were lost and 30 are still missing, officials report. Freedman and his wife have lived in their 5.5 million USD home since the early 2000s, which is now completely destroyed.

Freedman has defended Baldoni as well as other high-profile clients such as Kevin Spacey, Bethenny Frankel, and Tucker Carlson. Baldoni is currently facing a sexual harassment charge brought by his It Ends With Us co-star, Lively.

He has denied all accusations against him and countersued The New York Times for defamation over a report claiming a Hollywood smear campaign orchestrated against the Gossip Girl alum.

The fire broke out on January 7, a day after Freedman appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show. In the interview, he attacked Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, for allegedly using a Deadpool & Wolverine minor character, Nicepool, to mock Baldoni, saying it undermined the seriousness of the harassment claims.

Advertisement

He said, "If your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni; you don't make fun of the situation—you take it very seriously. What you don't do is mock the person and turn it into a joke."

The Palisades Fire has also destroyed a number of celebrity homes, such as those of Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, and Bryan Freedman, and more.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Pushes Disney to Retain Deadpool Character Design Documents Amid Legal Battle Against Blake Lively: 'Deliberate Attempt…'