Justin Mikita Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With Jesse Tyler Ferguson On Social Media: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'

Modern Family icon Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, who have two sons together, married in New York City in 2013. Saturday, July 20, marked a big day for the couple because it was their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple commemorated this day with a series of sweet social media posts expressing their love for each other.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita celebrate 11 years of marriage

Mikita celebrated it on Instagram with side-by-side photos of them together through the beginning stages, to a recent times selfie. In his heartfelt caption, he acknowledged that time flew so fast as he celebrated his marriage’s 11th year with Ferguson.

Justin reflected in his caption as he wrote, "happy anniversary @jessetyler. 11 years of marriage.. where has the time gone?"

Ferguson reposted Justin's message on his Instagram stories. He also shared an anniversary message and posted it on Instagram. Jesse's message featured a vintage-looking black-and-white image of Mikita and him.

Mikita and Ferguson met each other when Justin was a law student and Modern Family had just premiered. Though Mikita was already dating someone else at the time, he and Ferguson began their romance soon after.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita reflected on their special day and family

Speaking with People magazine, Mikita recalled their wedding to be on “a very hot night” which culminated in an after-party, just a few blocks away from their their hotel in New York City. As the parade continued into the afterparty, Mikita shared how their wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli suggested giving guests noisemakers, so "we could keep the vibe alive on the walk over to the new venue."

Even now for him, Ferguson said he keeps the photo frames of their wedding celebrations over their fireplace.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcomed son Beckett Mercer in August 2020 and Sullivan Louis who came into this world in November 2022.

Commenting on this move towards being parents through adoption, Ferguson stated that having kids was always part of the grand plan, but the timing had to be correct. He said, "My husband's 10 years younger than me, so I sort of was waiting for his timeline to catch up with mine. I think I would have done this 10 years ago, but whatever, it's fine."

