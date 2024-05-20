Bridgerton Season 3: Hannah Dodd Shares Insights Into Francesca and John's Scene; Says, 'It’s Their Version of Flirting'

Even though Bridgerton season 3 mostly centers around the story of Penelope and Colin, we have other blossoming couples in the background that won our hearts. This season, some of the focus shifted onto the sixth-oldest Bridgerton sibling Francesca, who debuted this season, and the quiet John Stirling (played by Victor Alli).

Their love story is quite unique as instead of the usually sexually charged encounters, the two of them seem to prefer to sit in silence and enjoy music. The actress Hannah Dodd, who is playing Francesca this season, replacing Ruby Stokes, opened up about what she thinks about that one scene from this season where Francesca and John sit together in silence during her interview with Vulture.

Hannah Dodd thinks that it's the characters’ way of flirting

When asked about the scene in episode 4 of Bridgerton season 3, where John Stirling goes to meet Francesca in her house and then the two just sit together in silence in the presence of her family, Hannah commented that “It’s their version of flirting,” which she thinks is adorable. She also thinks that this scene is a great callback to the ballroom scene where John and Francesca first meet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Hannah, getting this scene right was vital as the two of them could not look skeptical or bored in each other’s presence. “It had to be comfortable. The buzzword was always “comfort” for them and showing that type of companionship, like not having the need to talk all the time,” she said.

Then, she continued to speak about how Victor Alli and herself talked about the relationship between Francesca and John, they talked about the other Bridgerton siblings’ relationships which have a lot of fire and sparks. But when it comes to the two of them, “it skipped to older couples who have been together for years and years.”

It was important for them to get the compatibility right so their characters looked tranquil and comfortable in each other’s presence even without talking.

Dodd thinks that the moment between Francesca and John is ‘lovely’

Hannah Dodd commented that she hopes she and Alli got the scene right as “it’s a lovely moment in a different way than what we’ve seen in Bridgerton.” She commented how she is used to doing stuff as an actor, but to play Francesca, especially in John's presence, she had to get used to not doing anything while still making sure the story was being told correctly.

Dodd eventually got used to the silence and the stillness although she and Victor Alli will sometimes have a laugh over it, before schooling their expressions once again.

Hannah was also asked about Francesca’s mother, who is worried that she and John won’t be able to get to know each other without speaking to each other. To this, the actress said that their characters communicate through “safety and being seen.”

According to her, neither Francesca nor John are trying to change each other, instead, they accept each other as they are. With so much pressure on both men and women to behave a certain way, the two of them found companionship and acceptance in each other.

Hannah also said that she loved John’s grand gesture of rearranging the sheet of music to suit Francesca’s taste and that she thinks it’s definitely a love match between the two, despite being wholly different from the kind of love we are used to seeing in Bridgerton.

Advertisement

You can stream Bridgerton season 3 part 1 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Luke Newton Talks About Intimate Scenes In First Part And Upcoming Story Of Bridgerton