Kanye West Allegedly Wears Swastika Shirt, Makes Antisemitic Remarks In Shocking Lawsuit; DEETS

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, faces allegations of discrimination and harassment from a former Yeezy employee, Murphy Aficionado.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, accuses West and his companies, Yeezy LLC and Donda Academy, of multiple violations, including unlawful termination and failure to provide compensation. Aficionado, a former project manager for Yeezy, has demanded a jury trial to address 12 complaints against the rapper.

Aficionado claims West repeatedly made antisemitic remarks during his employment. According to the filing, West allegedly stated, “The Jews are out to get me. They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim [Kardashian] and my kids.” He further alleged that West claimed, “The Jews convinced Kim. She has Jewish masters.”

The lawsuit also accuses West of discriminatory comments about Aficionado’s Filipino heritage. West allegedly criticized Aficionado’s traditional Filipino tattoos, known as Batok, calling them ugly and suggesting they should be removed.

The lawsuit details unsettling encounters in November 2022 when Aficionado was summoned to West’s hotel room at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Upon arrival, Aficionado claims it was evident that West and his girlfriend, Bianca Censori, had recently engaged in sexual activity.

West allegedly reopened a door to expose Censori’s nude body and asked Aficionado for his opinion on a lawyer, stating, “I think he’s a Jewish spy.”

During the same meeting, West allegedly left Aficionado waiting while he and Censori engaged in further sexual activity in an adjoining room. West later reappeared wearing a t-shirt with a swastika and asked, “Don’t you like my shirt?” Intimidated, Aficionado reportedly replied, “It is definitely unique.”

Later that week, Aficionado claims he was called to another meeting in West’s hotel room, where West and a famous NFL player awaited massages. The lawsuit alleges West and the NFL player engaged in sexual acts with their masseuses while Aficionado attempted to continue a work discussion.

Aficionado began working for Yeezy in October 2022 and claims he worked 50-70 hours a week, often sleeping at the office. The lawsuit alleges that by February 2023, West instructed Aficionado to relocate Donda Academy without proper building permits. When Aficionado raised concerns about permits, West allegedly became irate and refused to wait.

By July 2023, Donda Academy representatives announced the school’s closure. Shortly after, Aficionado’s assignments were revoked, and he was no longer welcome at the Yeezy offices. The complaint states he suffered economic and non-economic damages, including unpaid wages, penalties, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit demands compensation for economic losses, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees. Aficionado alleges West’s actions caused lasting harm and workplace hostility. “Almost immediately into his employment, West began to make his proud bigotry and antisemitism well-known,” the filing states.

