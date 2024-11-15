The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave’s Marriage Ends Amid Affair Revelations

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave have been married for thirteen years, but their marriage was rocked by accusations of cheating on both sides. As per Page Six's sources, Missy, a woman, was in an extramarital relationship with Arroyave between the years 2015 and 2016. Reports claim that the relationship lasted from 6 months up to 1 year.

Some sources claimed that Missy was said to be Mellencamp’s “best friend,” while other sources said that these two women hardly interacted. Reports have also stated that during that time, Arroyave was contemplating separation from Mellencamp but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star begged Arroyave to salvage their relationship. After all this chaos, Arroyave pledged his loyalty to his wife and children again. The couple shares a daughter Slate, 12, a son Cruz, 10, and another daughter Dove, 4.

Mellencamp found out about the affair as she was getting ready for her first meeting with the cast of RHOBH in 2016. She ended up joining the 8th season of the show, which aired in 2018.

Early in November, the reality star filed for divorce and announced it on Instagram, writing, "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce."

She stressed, "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter." She continued the post, asking for privacy and stating that she intends to have exclusive custody of their three children.

Advertisement

The situation worsened when details about Mellencamp’s own affair with someone else came to the fore. Just a couple of weeks back, she cited divorce when news of her having an affair with married horse trainer Simon Schroeder surfaced, as reported by the aforementioned outlet.

Schroeder has two children with his wife Karli Postel; however, his affair with the reality star is reported to have begun in May. When Postel, as per Daily Mail, came to know that her husband's physical relationship with Teddi Mellencamp had also become an emotional affair, she chose to inform Arroyave.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais Says Son Jax Will Not Appear In Season 14 After Bad Experience