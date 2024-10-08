Kanye West Reportedly Considering Divorce From Bianca Censori; Rapper Allegedly Plans To Settle In Tokyo

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly headed for divorce after less than two years into marriage. The couple, who exchanged wedding vows in December 2022—only a month after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized—have hit a rough patch, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported on Monday, October 7, that the Yeezy founder and his executive-turned-lover have been telling their inner circle that they broke up a few weeks ago, with West informing his friends that he plans to divorce Censori and live in Tokyo. No reason for their breakup has been reported yet.

The couple’s rumored split reportedly prompted Censori to head to her native Australia to spend time with her family and friends. West, meanwhile, has been spending time in Tokyo, where he’s been spotted shopping and exploring eateries.

According to Page Six, the rapper, 47, was spotted at a Jamaican restaurant in the capital city of Japan last week. He, who now goes by Ye instead of Kanye, reportedly loved the food there so much that he visited the restaurant twice in one day and even signed one of its walls.

West also enjoyed a Pro Wrestling Noah event in Tokyo on September 30.

The last time he was seen with his wife was a week and a half before that. On September 19, per the aforementioned outlet, Paparazzi caught the pair arriving at a Tokyo supermarket with two of the four kids he shares with Kim Kardashian. The following day, the duo stepped out for a shopping spree in the same capital city.

For both outings, Bianca appeared in her signature, barely-there outfits, which West allegedly forces her to wear. Earlier in February, a source told the Daily Mail that the SKIMS founder has asked West to have his wife cover up when around their children. Kim, in fact, was surprised that Kanye would let his wife strut around in public dressed like that.

The source added that Kanye did the same thing he is doing to Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage, but the difference is that when he styled Kim, he was still a respected person and artist. “Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through, but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into,” the insider added.

Last year, around the same fall time, it was reported that Censori’s loved ones—some of whom have criminal records—were expressing concern over her controversial lifestyle with the Grammy winner.

On the work front, West is soon set to roll out his next album, titled Bully. The rapper announced the news last week during his show in Haikou, China, while debuting a new song called Beauty and the Beast.

During the concert, West also debuted a new version of 530, a track off Vultures, which fans called the complete version, as it contained a second verse.

Ye did not give the audience any timeline as to when Bully would be released, but if it follows the same trajectory as the two Vultures projects, it is bound to be plagued by delays. Vultures was delayed for months before finally dropping on February 10. The second part of the project was initially scheduled for March 8 but only saw the light of day on August 3.

