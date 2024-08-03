Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Delight Fans As They Finally Drop Vultures 2 Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign pleasantly surprised fans by dropping their much-awaited album, Vultures 2.

The new album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, which had been delayed for a while, is finally delivered to digital streaming platforms, surprisingly following an earlier release of a song named Slide on yeezy.com and an album stream via YouTube.

This week, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Vultures 2, especially after the release date for the album appeared on West’s website. However, fans, including media outlets, were startled when the release date vanished from the website, certainly suggesting more waiting time.

Notably, this surprise drop includes Slide as well as other tracks previously hinted at, like River and Time Moving Slow. It was initially the only track available on digital streaming platforms. This happened last September during a listening party in Geneva, Switzerland, where Kanye West and Ty played it first. Two months later, at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, producer Fred Again played it at his shows, saying he made this song with Ty some months ago.

The Vultures Rave took place last December in Miami, where Slide has performed again. Later, Kanye's daughter, North West, had James Blake listed on her shirt in the tracklist. Though it remains ambiguous, he might have contributed to the final version.

Vultures 2 contains 16 tracks, including features from Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, North West, and many more.

The journey to Vultures 2 was long and plagued with delays. Announcing this as part two of a trilogy in January, West also said that he would be producing three albums this year. Vultures 1 dropped on February 10th, while its follow-up was originally planned for March 8th.

Unfortunately, nothing came out then; instead, several social media teases were followed by another supposed date of May 3rd, which also did not come true. Such postponements of listening events around the world raised serious doubts about the release of Vultures 2.

After the first release date of Vultures 2 passed, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One user said, ‘Kanye West never dropped the day he says he will. Not sure why anyone is surprised.’ However, Vultures 2 is finally out now.

With this, fans will now have Vultures 2 to consume after months of waiting and speculating.

