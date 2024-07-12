Is Kanye West's Vultures 1 Back on Spotify? Here's What Went Wrong

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album Vultures 1 abruptly vanished from Spotify at a minute to midnight on July 11 due to a glitch, leaving fans in a frenzy. It reappeared several hours later without any explanations.

While the album remained accessible on Apple Music, its sudden disappearance on Spotify left both fans and industry insiders confused until it reappeared on the platform.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 has faced a series of problems since its inception, including delays and canceled listening events. Five days after its release on February 10, the album was taken down from iTunes and Apple Music but returned on February 15 for no clear reasons.

The project was initially denied by FUGA, its distributor. However, through a violation of the service agreement and some automatic processes, the music found its way into the applications. As a result, FUGA temporarily removed it and worked with DSP partners to fix the problem.

¥$ - the American hip hop supergroup consisting of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released their debut studio album titled Vultures 1. It was released independently through West’s YZY brand on February 10, 2024, and featured guest appearances from artists like Kim Kardashian and Ye’s daughter North West, Quavo of the Migos, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, India Love, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Playboi Carti, Bump J, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and Chris Brown. The album's production was primarily handled by West, in collaboration with others such as Legendary Traxster, 88-Keys, and Camper.

Recording for the album began in Italy last October before moving to Saudi Arabia for three months. The album underwent multiple delays and tracklist changes until its final release. Originally teased throughout late 2023 under its working title ¥$, it was eventually named Vultures 1 as the inaugural installment of a series of albums.

Spotify first faced streaming issues when Donna Summer’s estate sued for copyright infringement, leading to the removal of the track Good (Don’t Die) from their platform. This song was also eventually deleted from Amazon Music later on.

Despite these setbacks, Vultures 1 debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart dated February 24, marking Kanye West’s eleventh number-one album and Ty Dolla $ign’s first. According to Luminate data, the album generated the equivalent of 148,000 units in the US during its opening week.

This occurrence comes amid speculation about West’s career. Last week, Rich The Kid shared an alleged text from West suggesting he might retire from the music industry. Ye wrote, "I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do."

Rich immediately replied, urging Kanye not to retire and emphasizing the cultural impact their music has had on the industry and society.

However, later on, Rich The Kid announced that Ye would feature on his forthcoming LP Life’s A Gamble, which is scheduled for release on July 19. Approximately thirty minutes later, Rich deleted the original Instagram Story exchange containing Ye’s alleged retirement message.

