Kanye West Reunites with Kids in Tokyo Amid Kim Kardashian’s L.A. Wildfire Evacuation: Report

Kanye West reunited with three of his four kids in Japan after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian fled her Los Angeles home amid the devastating wildfires. On Tuesday, January 13, the rapper was photographed at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district alongside his 9-year-old son, Saint, 6-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 5-year-old son, Psalm.

The foursome perused the aisles for about 10 minutes before buying plenty of snacks, according to the Daily Mail, who obtained exclusive pictures of the family from the outing.

West, who reportedly hadn’t seen his kids in nearly four months, tried to stay under the radar in his classic all-black outfit with his hood up. While his kids seemed to be in great spirits, it's unclear why West’s eldest, North, 11, did not join them in Japan.

West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was also not photographed with the group. Over the last half-year, he and the Australian architect, 30, have been enjoying nomadic living, staying in different cities between Asia and the Middle East.

West shares all four of his kids with Kim, whom he was married to between 2014 and 2022.

On Friday, sources told TMZ that the famous KarJenner family had evacuated their expensive abodes amid the deadly wildfires.

The Kardashians stars reportedly fled after receiving an evacuation order due to the Kenneth Fire, which burned over 1,000 acres across Calabasas, California. The blazes in the region have since been contained.

While their homes were unscathed, the reality stars jumped into action to help those less fortunate.

The Skkn founder and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all donated meals to local fire stations. Kim’s clothing company, SKIMS, also donated money and made donations of underwear, clothing, and socks to help those displaced by the fires.

Kim, an aspiring lawyer, also advocated for the firefighters risking their lives on the front lines to get the blazes under control. Over the weekend, she called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to increase the wages of the imprisoned workers who get paid “almost nothing” to risk their lives for the sake of the community.

West has yet to publicly address the fires that have been scorching LA for the last week.

In 2018, he and Kim hired private firefighters to protect their $60 million Hidden Hills residence from an inferno.

