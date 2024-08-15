'My Kids Try to Set Me Up’; Kim Kardashian Opens Up On How Her Children Play Matchmaker For Her

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is currently single and living her fabulous life! The star reportedly does not want to date right away and wants to take her time to figure things out before she gets into girlfriend mode again.

The diva appeared on the August 17 edition of The Tonight Show, where she opened up about how her kids are trying to set her up now that she’s in the single club. "It's so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she said.

While “they’re ready” for her to meet someone new, “I’m not,” she further told host Jimmy Fallon. The entrepreneur shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West daughter North, 11; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5. with whom she split in November 2022.

Kardashian revealed that her kids her very particular about what kind of guy, they want their mom to be with. “Like, they come home — they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’” she added.

Later, she also humorously clarified that she had no interest in the type of men her kids wanted her to date. But wait, it does not end here, she said that some of her kids want her to be with streamers. Like, they have lists, and they try to sneakily set her up. To which she finally has to answer, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

A few days ago this interview, a source told Entertainment Weekly that “Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.” The source also added that Star is now looking for someone "trustworthy, loyal, successful," and family-oriented.

Previously, Kim and Pete Davidson dated from October 2021 to August 2022 before they called it quits on seemingly amicable terms. After that, the reality TV star has been linked with Tom Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and Odell Beckham Jr.

On the work front, Kardashian also spoke about her role on the show as a top divorce lawyer in All’s Fair, a new legal drama from Ryan Murphy that will also star Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Naomi Watts. Kardashian is executive producing the series.

