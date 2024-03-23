Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis: Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, And More Show Support

Public figures across the globe are expressing their support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, following her announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video statement on Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton revealed that following her abdominal surgery in January, her medical team discovered the presence of cancer.

“The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Demanding “some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate asserted that her current priority is "on making a full recovery.”

Presented below is a compilation of the responses from celebrities and dignitaries concerning Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Munn

The 43-year-old actress, who recently shared her battle with breast cancer, expressed her thoughts on Kate's Instagram post by commenting, “Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Rishi Sunak

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement shortly after Kate’s announcement, which read, “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time."

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues recovery,” he added.

Demanding and highlighting the right to privacy for Kate, Sunak emphasized in his statement, “When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her lovely family.”

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, posted a message in favor of Kate on X.

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared,” he wrote.

Adding, “On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery.”

Joe Biden

The president of the United States, resharing Kate’s announcement video on his X handle, wrote: “Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate.

Ivanka Trump

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, shared on X: “During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”

Ivanka, 42, also addressed the trolling and mockery Kate was put through during the last couple of months.

In her aforementioned X statement, she added, “It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.”

Blake Lively

Following Kate’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis, Blake Lively felt guilty and apologized for a joke she made about the Princess’ digitally altered Mother’s Day photo.

The actress wrote on her Instagram story, “I’m sure no one cares today, but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

The post in question was a promotional gig for her sparkling soda brand, Betty Buzz. The Gossip Girl alum has since deleted the post.

