Olivia Munn Reveals What Was 'One of the Hardest Things' About Mastectomy; Find Out Here

Last year, actor Olivia Munn announced on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said that she's had four surgeries in the last 10 months, including a double mastectomy. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” the 43-year-old actor posted on Instagram with photos and a video of her being treated at a hospital. Before this news came up, she attended the Oscars with her partner, comedian John Mulaney. They share a two-year-old son Malcolm. She is mostly known for her terrific role as Psylocke in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse.

She also said that she took a genetic test in February last year that checked for 90 different cancer genes and all results came in negative. The doctor still decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and that “saved my life,” she wrote. In her latest cover story with PEOPLE, she revealed the one hardest thing after the double mastectomy.

What Olivia Munn Said After Being Diagnosed with Breast Cancer?

On her Instagram account, she wrote a message to her fans: “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

“I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life,” Munn added in a statement.

“Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

Apart from her doing X-Men: Apocalypse, she has also starred in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama series The Newsroom. Her film credits include Magic Mike, The Predator, and Office Christmas Party.

Munn expressed gratitude for the support of her loved ones, particularly her partner John Mulaney. Their son Malcolm was born in late 2021.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” Munn wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

To Not Being Able To Pick Her Child Was the Hardest Thing She Faced Post Mastectomy

Munn has fought the battle and is winning in life. She has a happy family of three. And, after spending a whole 12 months away from home, she was quite happy to back to her "strong little family." However, she was very much devastated by one particular thing and that was her not being able to pick her 2-year-old son up.

"When I woke up, it was really painful and I was really out of it, and I had actually lost a lot of blood and my surgery went from what was supposed to be an 8-hour surgery to a 10-hour surgery because of that blood loss," Munn told PEOPLE.

"So the first part is tough because it's just a lot of pain. You've gone through a massive surgery and I didn't really at that time think about what I had lost, because you're all bandaged up," she added.

But, she felt some relief when she left the hospital but when after the discharge, three days later her son came towards her and asked "Mama, pick [me] up?"

And that was one moment she felt devastated.

"And I said, 'Oh I can't pick you up.' And I squatted down to give him a hug, and then he just sat on my leg and goes, 'But Mama, pick [me] up!' That was probably one of the hardest things because all you want to do is pick up your baby," she recalled.

She also stated that when she is with her son, she does not feel sick and just be happy.

"When I'm with Malcolm, it's really the only time your brain doesn't think about that you're sick," Munn said. "I'm just so happy with him. I'm just so happy in life. I mean, he's just the most fun little person."

She continued: "He's so communicative and fun and laughs so much. And it really puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I'm still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I'm still his mom. If I lose my hair, I'm still his mom. That's what really matters to me, I get to be here for him."

Despite all those tough times, she has survived cancer and having a healthy and happy life and fans are glad to know it as they think that she deserves it.

