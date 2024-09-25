Kate Middleton Holds Consecutive Royal Meetings Since Completing Chemotherapy: A Report On Her Return To Work

Katherine Middleton has taken another step in her gradual return to royal duty after announcing the end of her preventative chemotherapy treatment on September 9. The Princess of Wales held her first meeting at Windsor Castle on September 17 with members of her Center of Early Years Organization and palace staff, and she reportedly had another meeting on September 24, marking her second royal engagement in a week's time.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, a Court Circular entry from that date notes: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a meeting at Windsor Castle.” Kate reportedly convened the meeting to discuss her annual Christmas carol concert, set to take place at Westminster Abbey in early December.

In a three-minute video message attached above featuring her husband and three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—Kate hinted at the possibility of hosting a concert, and it appears she is now deep into its preparation.

In addition to gradually clearing the paperwork that accumulated during her absence, Kate is likely to make a public appearance on November 10 for the Remembrance Sunday service, showing support for the royal family, veterans, and their families.

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and following a prolonged absence from the public eye, the Duchess of Cambridge has made only two public appearances this year: one at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in mid-June and another at the men’s Wimbledon final on July 14.

Kate was last seen in public, though not on official business, on September 22, alongside her husband, Prince William. The couple, who have faced the past few months together, were spotted driving to church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. According to People, Kate sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle chauffeured by William, 42.

Meanwhile, Britain continues to await a health update on their monarch, King Charles III, who announced his cancer diagnosis following surgery for an enlarged prostate earlier this year.

