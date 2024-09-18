Fact Check: Was Meghan Markle Cropped From Photo Shared By King Charles And Prince William For Prince Harry's Birthday?

The rumors about Meghan Markle being cropped out of the picture that featured her husband Prince Harry, used to wish him on his 40th birthday by the royal family has got many people wondering. To answer the question, no, the Suits actress wasn't cut out of the photo, per People magazine.

The post was shared on Instagram, X, and Facebook by the royal family wishing the Duke of Sussex on his birthday. The photo that used to wish him was reportedly captured in 2018 in Ireland. This same picture was also reposted by Kate Middleton and Prince William's team on Instagram stories and on X on their joint account.

According to the publication, a close look at Prince Harry’s photo posted on the royal family account suggested Markle actually sitting beside her husband in a large frame. The picture was shot at the Dogpatch Labs in Dublin in July 2018, which was two months after the couple tied the knot.

The photographer who snapped this photo, Jimmy Rainford seemingly released two versions of the picture on Getty Images. One shot showcased a wide angle that featured Markle with Prince Harry smiling alongside one another.

The separate version consisted of a zoomed-in shot of the Duke of Sussex. This image was seemingly used by the Royal family to wish him a happy birthday across the social media platforms. Their Ireland tour in 2018 marked their first-ever overseas trip after their star-studded marriage ceremony.

According to The Independent’s report, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the photo utilized to wish the Duke of Sussex was not edited and was used in the same format that it was received in. Which confirmed that she was not cropped out of the frame.

People Magazine reported that Prince Harry privately celebrated this occasion of his 40th birthday with his family and friends in Montecito, California. He is set to embark abroad on his trip with close friends.

For the unversed, the pair stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and shifted to California, where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

