Kate Middleton Releases New Statement About Royal Duties After Her Wimbledon Appearance; Details Inside

Kate Middleton is making headlines as she recently attended the Wimbledon finals with her children. Earlier this year, Middleton shared the sad news of her cancer diagnosis, and she is now receiving treatment for it. Since sharing her health update with the public, the princess has rarely stepped out in the public eye.

Now, amid her ongoing health recovery, a new statement about her royal duties has been issued on her and Prince William's social media accounts. Read on further to know more details.

Kate Middleton shared a new update about her royal work

Kate Middleton has been candid about her ongoing battle with cancer. The royal princess has shared emotional messages about her health journey in the past few weeks since disclosing the news of her diagnosis.

After her appearance at the Wimbledon finals last weekend, where she received a standing ovation, Middleton released a new statement on the Instagram account she shared with her husband, Prince Willaim (Prince and Princess of Wales).

In the update, she expressed excitement, marking the opening of two new gardens at the Natural History Museum in London, where she serves as royal patron, per People magazine. Their team also shared a few throwback photos featuring Middleton from her 2021 visit to the Natural History Museum.

Advertisement

She said, "I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."

In the second post, Middleton highlighted the importance of nature for our development and well-being. She mentioned that nature can bring joy and help keep us "physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy." She said she hopes "these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton To Avoid Public Outing For Rest Of Year Amid Cancer Battle? Here's What Sources Say

A source claims Kate Middleton's appearance at Wimbledon gave her 'sustenance'

After her recent appearance at Wimbledon, which reportedly marked her second public outing this year after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, a royal author told the outlet that this outing motivated her, noting, "This will have given her sustenance."

The insider mentioned that she has been through a difficult and stressful time, and having small wins like this is "crucial" because they give her hope and "the courage and energy to go forward, and this was it."

Advertisement

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on July 14 amid her cancer treatment. She received huge applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.