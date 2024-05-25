Kate Middleton To Avoid Public Outing For Rest Of Year Amid Cancer Battle? Here's What Sources Say

The Princess of Wales will not be seen in public for the rest of the year following her cancer diagnosis announced earlier this year. As reported in The Daily Beast, this was disclosed by close friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate and her family plan to spend the upcoming school holiday at their country home on the Sandringham Estate, with her parents likely to visit. Prince William has unexpectedly been given time off because, apart from anything else, it will be easier on him and his family before the planned U.K. general election on July 4th.

The Daily Beast reports that Kate’s calendar for the year is empty, meaning that she may not return to public duties for some time. A friend of theirs said that abstinence from stress is what Kate needs most now especially and she prefers leaning on siblings Pippa and James.

Kate Middleton shared a video message announcing her cancer diagnosis on March 22nd, just after her birthday. She had first thought it was non-cancerous but in January, successful surgery and subsequent tests confirmed cancer. According to Kensington Palace, she continues her “recovery pathway” getting stronger each day.

Next week, their children’s school will be on a one-week break during which Kate and William are likely to spend part of their time at Anmer Hall situated in Sandringham Estate where they can get privacy as well as support from neighbors who are very near each other, as per sources. Kate has reminded fellow cancer warriors to not lose faith as she receives treatment until she can return to resume her royal duties upon getting a green light from doctors.

