Kate Middleton's Friends Say She's 'Being Harassed by the Media' Over Other People's Faults; Claim It's No Surprise 'She Got Ill'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton 's friends think that the stress caused by various Royal family scandals including their rift with Harry and Meghan and the death of Queen Elizabeth III is partially responsible for her absence from the limelight. They also think this is also the reason why it is taking her so long to recover.

Kate Middleton’s friends are angry about how she is being treated

The Princess of Wales had to get a planned abdominal surgery for an undisclosed illness in January of 2024. She has been absent from the public eye since last Christmas and the palace informed the public that Kate will be recuperating from her surgery for a few months now and will resume her duties after Easter.

But on 10th March, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the U.K., Kate uploaded a picture of herself with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The photo, which people alleged was photoshopped, fueled a lot of speculation as it looked like Princess Kate was not wearing her wedding ring in the picture. Later, Kate wrote an apology post on X (Formerly Twitter), saying that it was she who edited the picture.

However, her friends think that Kate should not have to bear the brunt of the whole ordeal when her office should have checked if there was anything wrong with the picture beforehand. “She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over fuck-ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles,” one of her friends told The Daily Beast. She also added that it was Kate’s office's fault for not vetting the photo, which resulted in a lot of speculation about the state of her and William’s marriage.

Kate’s other friends were also baffled by the picture

The photo sparked a lot of drama and speculation around the state of William and Kate’s marriage as there have also been rumors of William allegedly cheating on Kate with his neighbor Rose Hanbury. However, the Palace has repeatedly said that no such affair ever took place. A few days ago, another one of Kate and William’s friends also talked to The Daily Beast and said that they were really surprised about the picture since the absence of her wedding ring will definitely fuel more controversies.

“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving. The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped. It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage,” the friend said.

Another one of their friends also talked about how the continuous drama surrounding the Royal family, including the family’s distance from Harry and Meghan, the death of the Queen, them moving with their kids, triggered a stress-related illness in Kate. "It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better,” the source said about Kate needing so much time to recuperate and get back to her duties.

