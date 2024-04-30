Will Meghan Markle Not Join Prince Harry On His Trip To The UK Before They Visit Nigeria? Deets Here

As Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is set to head to London for this year’s Invictus Games, his wife Megan Markle will not accompany Harry to the event this time. Invictus Games, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex for the wounded, sick, and injured servicemen, completes 10 years since its inauguration in 2014. This year would be a milestone anniversary for the legacy, and Prince Harry’s presence is confirmed.

Meghan Markle Will Join Prince Harry on Their Visit To Nigeria

The inaugural ceremony of this multi-sports event will take place on May 8 with a service at St. Paul's Cathedral. Prince Harry will deliver a reading on the occasion. The ceremony is expected to be attended by representatives of the nations participating in the tournament, and the members of the wounded, sick, and injured personnel as well as veterans. After the ceremony and some other foundation relation events, The Prince will head to Nigeria and will be joined by Meghan there. The two have accepted the invitation to visit the country on behalf of its Chief of Defense Staff They will attend several cultural activities and meet the service members during their visit. This year would mark the debut entry of Nigeria into the Invictus Games as well.

Why does the Duchess of Sussex not visit the UK anymore?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and shifted their residence to California, which is the latter’s home state. The two visited the U.K. together in 2022 to attend events for charitable causes, further extending the stay to attend the funeral events after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. While the Prince has visited the country on his own for several reasons, including court cases against British newspapers, the 2023 Coronation ceremony of his father King Charles, and most recently for the cancer diagnosis of the reigning monarch, it is unlikely that Meghan will make a return to UK. Royal expert Esther Krakue, while talking to GB News, that the Duchess of Sussex is avoiding visits to the country because of security reasons. Krakue also stated that the rift between Meghan and Kate, Princess of Wales would have driven the former’s decision as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

