What Is The Kate Middleton Vogue Cover Editing Theory? Viral Speculation Explored As Royal Expert Addresses Claims Amid Mother's Day Photo Drama

The Royal Family has been under long been under public scrutiny for a several reasons whether it's for Megan Markle's pregnancy picture, Kate Middleton's surgery, or King Charle's cancer ailment. More recently, Kate Middleton's edited version of the Mother's Day portrait with her kids went viral on social media and sparked a string of speculative theories online. After Middleton admitted to editing her Mother's Day photo, netizens were quick to debate on the kind of changes made in the picture. Shortly after, a theory about the Princess of Wales used an old Vogue picture from 2016 on the Mother's Day photo went viral on social media.

Although many aren't convinced, there's more to the Vogue Face Swap Theory that is going viral on Twitter. Moreover, royal experts also stepped in to share their opinions on the speculative theories making the rounds online. Let's take a moment and explore everything about this ongoing debate.

What is the viral Kate Middleton Vogue editing theory?

The latest online royal theory suggests that Kate Middleton may have used a photo of herself from a Vogue magazine cover shoot in 2016 to create her Mother's Day portrait. This theory emerged after Middleton admitted to editing the image, leading to speculation about the extent of the alterations. While some believe that the theory seems legit, others disagree.

Many individuals, including social media editor Ruby Naldrett, have pointed out striking similarities between Kate Middleton's Mother's Day portrait and a 2016 Vogue cover image. Naldrett's analysis, which garnered significant attention online, highlighted resemblances in Kate's facial features, suggesting that her face may have been digitally edited into the Mother's Day picture. The theory gained traction quickly, prompting discussions about the origin of the portrait.

Advertisement

However, Royal expert Katie Nicholl was quick to debunk the theory. She recently told Entertainment Tonight, "My sources at Kensington Palace say that these were minor adjustments and I think that's a really important detail here. We're not talking about superimposing the Princess of Wales into an image because she wasn't well enough to be there. And that's some of the wild speculation that is flying around on the internet at the moment."

Nicholl also added that "there is a theory that this was an image of Kate's face that was superimposed from an old Vogue shoot. I think any sort of digital enhancement on that level would probably be far beyond Catherine's capabilities, to be perfectly honest."

This is to be noted that the metadata from the image of Kensington Palace distributed to AP Images has been pulled by the BBC and shows that it was taken using a digital camera with a Canon lens. The picture was then reportedly saved twice on Adobe Photoshop—first on March 8 at 9:54 pm GMT, and then again on March 9 at 9:39 am GMT.

What are the counter-arguments?

Even though many people believed the theory quickly, some pointed out that both photos show Kate Middleton, so it's not surprising that they look similar. Luke Bailey, a digital expert, warned that using a fade effect to compare the images can make them seem more alike than they really are. He said that when you look closely, there are differences, like Kate's hairstyle and expression. While both photos show Kate smiling, there are slight variations in how clear the pictures are and in the details of her smile and eyebrows.

Another user named Eliot Higgins on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out numerous small differences, such as variations in the light reflection in her pupils, the light and shadow on her face, the visibility of her teeth, wrinkles, and more. This suggests that while the photos may show the same woman from a similar angle, they are not identical.

Without the original image from Kensington Palace, we may never truly know how the photo was created. The situation has led to various theories circulating on social media. While the information has sparked massive speculation about Kate Middleton's post-operative condition on social media, we cannot confirm or verify the claims.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Fully Trust My Source’: Spanish Journalist Doubles Down On Claims About Kate Middleton’s Post Operative Complications Despite Buckingham Palace’s Denial