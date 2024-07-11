Katy Perry Announces New Album 143: Here's All We Know About Her Upcoming Project

Katy Perry is officially back! After months of teasing her much-anticipated sixth studio album, the former American Idol judge finally revealed that her next musical effort, titled 143, is arriving this fall.

Taking to her social media on Wednesday, July 10, the 39-year-old pop star unveiled the album’s cover art, featuring herself in nearly nude attire, levitating in the center of a blue and red cosmos. In the caption, the Roar singer confirmed that the project will debut on September 20, a full four years after her last album, Smile, came out.

More info on Perry’s KP6, now officially 143, is below!

Katy Perry announces 143 — Title significance, theme, and other details explored

For those born after the pager became outdated, 143 is a code for I Love You.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143, numerical expression of love as a thoughtline message,” Perry said in a press release distributed by her label, Capitol Records.

The statement also bills 143 as a “sexy, fearless return to form” for Perry after a four-year hiatus. Her last album, Smile, was met with mixed responses from fans and lackluster sales — something that Perry joked about during her LA Residency in August 2023. “If you couldn't love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can't love me in my KP6 era,” she told the audience in fan-cam footage.

The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its single Daisies peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Circling back to Perry’s upcoming record, the singer will officially set the wheels in motion on July 11 with her new album’s first single, Woman’s World. “BB UR A FIREWORK. and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH us,” Perry wrote about the track on the Fourth of July.

Woman’s World comes with a music video, with a visual dropping on July 12, per Perry.

The soon-to-arrive single was written by the singer herself alongside Chloe Angelides and produced by Dr. Luke, Vaughan Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Roco Did It Again.

Perry’s return to music follows her recent exit from American Idol

The musician, who had been with the coveted singing competition show since 2018 alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, saying, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.”

It was then that Perry also teased her upcoming album.

Among other work commitments since departing Idol, Perry recently sang at the wedding party of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. She will next take the stage for a sold-out show at Rock in Rio in Brazil on the same day her album arrives.

