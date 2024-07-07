Why Do Fans Believe Katy Perry Is Turning Into A Kardashian With Latest Outfits? Find Out

Katy Perry is making headlines as she shocked the masses with her new and bold style. Perry’s new look resembles the characteristic dressing style of the Kardashians marked with strong and bold looks. This has forced netizens to draw comparisons between Katy Perry and the Kardashian clan as the Roar singer makes her new appearance in Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Is Katy Perry following the Kardashians' dressing style

The new look of Katy Perry at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 confused the fans as many misidentified the singer as Kim Kardashian and her former hubby, Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Perry appeared in a black fur coat and wore nothing within it. Further, she complimented her look with ripped stockings and black shades. To add to the confusion the American Idol judge glamorized in her shining black hair and tanned skin tone.

Many netizens expressed their shock at Perry’s new look as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their view. One user wrote, "Bianca Censori? No. Kim Kardashian? No. It's Katy Perry. Really?" Another netizen tweeted, "Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman! Sorry, it's Katy Perry!"

“For a moment I thought it was Kim Kardashian after I thought it was Kayne's girlfriend and by the title, I knew that it was Katy Perry. Hahaha,” another user commented.

Katy Perry’s transforming style resemble Kardashians’ style

Katy Perry in the past was known for her bright and hip fashion sense characterized by her unique dressing style. The singer has never been afraid of trying new looks and it seems like for now she has decided to follow the Kardashians dressing sense. Perry is often captured these days with body-tight silhouette dresses.

Per Inquisitr, Perry carried a resembling look of Kim's 2022 style as she was captured in a form-fitting shirt and cargo pants. The singer also pulled off an all-denim outfit at a Paris premiere, which reportedly looked quite similar to Kylie Jenner’s past outfit, which she wore in London.

Perry recently also captured attention for her 200-yard-long train attached to her red dress, which promoted her upcoming single from her sixth album, Woman's World. The singer officially announced the release of the first single from Woman's World, which is scheduled to be released on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

